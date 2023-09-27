“He is a pure intuition player” – Pep Lijnders says Liverpool star with ‘extreme mentality’ is slowly gaining confidence now

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes Reds' striker Darwin Nunez's brace against Newcastle on August 27 provided him with some much-needed confidence.

Jurgen Klopp's side were reduced to 10 men after Virgil Van Dijk was sent off in the 28th minute. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 25th minute, only to see his side lose the match 2-1 following a late double from Nunez (81' and 93').

The Uruguay international came on as a second-half substitute to help Liverpool secure the dramatic victory at St. James' Park. Addressing the player's confidence following the performance, Lijnders said (via 90 min):

"Away at Newcastle, it would change any players' life if you can change a game the way he changed the game. We played there for a long time with ten men and how he made two goals from nothing. It has given him confidence."

Nunez was included in the starting line-up twice after the match against Newcastle. Before that tie, the 24-year-old failed to start any of his side's league matches for Klopp.

"He has this extreme mentality to run and fight and arrive in positions no one thinks he can arrive. For us, it is really important he stepped up offensively and defensively. He is a pure intuition player. He smells goals and he sees and he does," Lijnders added.

Nunez has netted four times in seven appearances this season. He will be hoping to enjoy a better campaign than last year where he managed just nine goals in the English top flight.

"Massive steps in the last few weeks" - Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez after Liverpool 3-1 win against West Ham

Darwin Nunez (via Getty Images)

Klopp was full of praise for Darwin Nunez who seems to have got going this season. The striker netted for the Reds in their 3-1 victory against West Ham on Sunday (September 24).

Following his performance against the Hammers, Klopp lavished praise on his forward, who has seemingly become the first choice in the number nine position. The Reds boss (via India Today):

"Massive steps in the last few weeks. He is a threat. He was always available for us. It is super-important for us that we have now, I am not sure it's the right word, a ball player."

Since joining Anfield for €75 million from Benfica last summer, the central striker has failed to live up to expectations. Overall, he's bagged 19 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.