"He pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head" - Banker joins DJ Gabriela Cavallin in accusing Manchester United's Antony of physical assault

Commercial bank manager Ingrid Lana has added her voice to the complaints against Manchester United forward Antony, claiming in an interview that he attacked her. Speaking to Brazilian journalist Roberto Cabrini, the 33-year-old disclosed details of an alleged encounter with the Man United winger last year.

Antony is under investigation after former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin reported to the authorities that the Brazilian international had allegedly left her with physical injuries. She revealed the extent of injuries to the police and press, following which the Brazil national team dropped the forward for this month's international assignment.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with the Record's Robert Cabrini, Ingrid Lana said that she had visited Antony in his home in England last October on official business, and the alleged physical attack took place there.

"My purpose was just business. Arriving there, at his invitation, I realized that he had ulterior motives. I have never been anyone's lover," Lana said. "He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head."

Another woman, Rayssa de Freitas, told the publication Extra that the forward and a woman allegedly assaulted her in May and required hospitalization.

The two complaints come after Antony's current girlfriend and mother of his child, Rosilene Silva, was spotted leaving his Cheshire mansion. There was talk that the Manchester United star was in a relationship with Lana when the attack occurred, but the banker denied it.

What next for Unit Antony?

The immediate repercussion of the accusations against Antony is that the national team has dropped him after being called up. The forward released a long statement on social media, pleading his innocence in the case. He reiterated his confidence in the justice system finding him not guilty of the accusations.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United is dealing with a similar case with Mason Greenwood and will be keen to avoid a repeat. The club released a brief statement on the Antony incident, saying that it awaits the conclusion of the police investigation before taking any actions.

Expand Tweet

Unless he is found guilty and convicted before the Premier League resumes from the international break in less than two weeks, Antony will be available. Manchester United will be free to name him in their squad as the club has decided against acting before the investigations are concluded.

The 23-year-old will be keen to beat the accusations and return to action without any clouds hanging over him. His performance on the pitch will most likely be impacted if the investigations are allowed to drag on for long. Both player and club will be keen to avoid this possibility.