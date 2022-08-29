“He is pushing everybody and is fully committed” – Thomas Tuchel admits it is now ‘one of the toughest decisions’ to leave out Chelsea star from starting line-up

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised captain Cesar Azpilicueta for his work ethic and commitment to the craft. The Blues boss admitted that it has become difficult to drop the Spanish defender from the starting XI.

Azpilicueta's future at Chelsea was uncertain amid interest from Barcelona earlier this summer. However, the 33-year-old defender signed a contract extension until 2024, eliminating the possibility of a Stamford Bridge exit this season.

Azpilicueta signed for the Blues in 2012 after the Premier League outfit lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy. The veteran has since registered 480 appearances across all competitions, racking up 17 goals and 57 assists.

Tuchel is clearly delighted to retain the Spaniard this season to replenish the Blues' defense. When asked about how difficult it is to drop the 33-year-old from the starting line-up, the German boss told reporters (via Football.London):

"At the moment, it is one of the toughest decisions because he trains so well and is in such good shape and status mentally. He is pushing everybody and is fully committed – it's what you want on the field."

Referring to the Blues' Premier League victory against Leicester on Saturday, August 27, Tuchel added:

"But if we play 4-4-2, it's between him or Reece James. It's a luxury problem we have, but when we changed to a back five [against Leicester], we had the chance to have both of them on the pitch. Without tough decisions, we will get nowhere. We are used to competing for every title at Chelsea, competing at the highest level. If we don't have tough decisions, it will simply not happen."

Tuchel insists Chelsea need more signings before transfer deadline

Tuchel believes that Chelsea will require more signings to reinforce certain positions before the transfer window slams shut.

However, the German coach also stated that he will try to find solutions in case the Blues are unable to secure any more signatures this window.

Ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Southampton on August 31, Tuchel said (via The Guardian):

“Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when 1st September comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens. I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be."

Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina so far this summer. It will be interesting to see if the Blues manage to make any marquee signings in the final days of the window.

The west London club are currently sixth in the Premier League. They will next face Southampton on Tuesday, August 30, at St. Mary's Stadium.

