"He has to put in performances like that" - Jamie Carragher responds when asked if Rashford can be a starter for Barcelona after Newcastle showing

Pundit Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Marcus Rashford claiming a regular starting berth at Barcelona this season. The England international scored a brace for La Blaugrana to help them to defeat Newcastle United in their UEFA Champions League opener on Thursday.

Rashford featured from the start for Barcelona for a second game running, as the Spanish giants remained without Lamine Yamal due to injury. The 27-year-old proved his worth to manager Hansi Flick with two fine efforts in the second half, leading his side to a 2-1 win.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher pointed out that he expects Rashford to have a tough time breaking into the starting XI. He stated that the Englishman needs to put on performances like this one whenever he gets a chance to start, in order to improve his odds of starting games.

"I think it'll be tough, the 2 wide players at Barcelona are in line for the Ballon d'Or off their performances last season. They've got him on loan, they're probably paying majority of his wages but he has to put in performances like that to give himself a real opportunity to be big part of what could be an amazing season for Barcelona. He's played for a giant(Manchester United), but he hasn't won giant trophies, this gives him the opportunity to now do that", he said.

La Blaugrana signed Marcus Rashford after failing in their pursuits of Nico Williams and Luis Diaz this summer. The Englishman had spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa after Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim decided to cut him loose.

Rashford registered an assist against Valencia at the weekend before netting his brace at Newcastle United. The forward has shown his worth to Flick, and will be waiting in the wings for another opportunity to start a game, if such arises.

Lamine Yamal close to Barcelona return following injury - Reports

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is closing in on a return to action, as he has stepped up his recovery, as per reports. The 18-year-old forward is out of action with a problem in his pubic region, causing him miss their last two games.

SPORT reports (via Barca Universal) that Yamal, who is in Barcelona, is stepping up his recovery at the club's base. The youngster is aiming to return to action for his side's clash with Real Oviedo on September 25 or the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a week later.

La Blaugrana have dealt well with Yamal's absence, winning both of their games since his injury. Hansi Flick has played both Raphinha and Roony Bardghji in his position, and both will give way once he returns to action.

