"He put PSG back on the map" - French journalist Nabil Djellit explains why Kylian Mbappe is yet to reach Zlatan Ibrahimovic's level at the club

French football journalist Nabil Djellit has explained that Kylian Mbappe must remain at PSG to leave a bigger mark on the club than former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic joined PSG in the summer of 2012 and immediately helped the side lift their first Ligue 1 title in nearly two decades.

Although the Parisians were flush with cash in 2012, Ibrahimovic was the first of many superstars they would eventually go on to sign.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 This Kylian Mbappé masterclass against Real Madrid. 🤩 https://t.co/eeBmSHfKNQ

The Swede started a domestic era of domination at PSG and led from the front with his goals. He scored a whopping 35 goals and provided 17 assists across all competitions in his first season at the club.

Ibrahimovic left the Parisians in 2016 with a tally of 156 goals and 61 assists in 180 appearances across all competitions.

Mbappe’s goal-scoring record for PSG isn’t bad either. However, Djellit feels the Frenchman needs to inspire the club to a Champions League title to be put in the same bracket as Ibrahimovic.

Djellit told L’Equipe (via Le10Sport):

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic united and structured the PSG project on his arrival. He was absolutely fundamental and extraordinary at this level for the club. He has such an aura and such influence in the French championship, it was one of his greatest charismatic leaders. He has an impressive ratio on the pitch with PSG.

“There are certainly reservations about the Champions League. Mbappé could surpass him, but for that he has to stay. Without Zlatan, there might not be all these players today at PSG. He put PSG back on the map of Europe in terms of football.”

Kylian Mbappe will look to leave PSG on a high

Kylian Mbappe’s contract with PSG is set to expire later this summer, but the Frenchman will hope to leave the club on a high note.

The Parisians look poised to win the Ligue 1 title as they have a 15-point lead over closest challengers Marseille. However, they are often judged on how well they do in the UEFA Champions League with the resources they currently have.

WelBeast @WelBeast PSG has offered Kylian Mbappé a 2-year contract with an annual salary of €50 million and a signing bonus of 100 million. That's €200M in 2 years on one player. Goodness me. How on earth do you compete with that? PSG has offered Kylian Mbappé a 2-year contract with an annual salary of €50 million and a signing bonus of 100 million. That's €200M in 2 years on one player. Goodness me. How on earth do you compete with that?

This season, things haven’t necessarily clicked on the pitch for PSG. Regardless, they find themselves in a good position after the first leg of the Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The French giants have a slender 1-0 lead heading into the second leg this month. They will hope to overcome Los Blancos to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Mbappe has already reached the Champions League final (2019-20) but finished as a runner-up after his side lost 0-1 to Bayern Munich. He will hope to finish his spell at PSG on a high and end their wait for the all-elusive Champions League title.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh