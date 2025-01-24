He puts you on the edge of your seat” - Rio Ferdinand identifies what ‘goes against’ Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United amid Chelsea links

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has commented on the transfer situation surrounding winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine youngster has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month, with Chelsea and Napoli showing interest in the player.

Ferdinand was on broadcast duty for TNT Sports on Thursday (January 23) during United's UEFA Europa League clash with Rangers, where he spoke about Garnacho, who played in the 2-1 win over the Scottish side. The Manchester United legend noted that the fans are endeared to Garnacho.

He highlighted the player's qualities, citing his deployment in the team as the reason for his lack of proficiency in recent times. Ferdinand said (via TeamTalk):

“I think they [Man Utd fans] were making their feelings very clear. They love him, they sing about him often. One thing he does give you; he puts you on the edge of your seat. He is always direct, but the system is the one thing that goes against him."

“I don’t think you see the best of him in those inside areas. This kid has huge talent and huge ability. I don’t think Garnacho is the one initiating the move," he added.

Garnacho has failed to impress under new manager Ruben Amorim. Since the Portuguese tactician took over managerial duties at Old Trafford, the 20-year-old forward has registered just one goal in 15 games across competitions.

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Garnacho's agents and are ready to make an official bid to Manchester United. The Red Devils have also rejected a €50 million offer from Napoli for the youngster.

Alejandro Garnacho plays entire minute of Manchester United Europa League clash despite transfer links to Chelsea

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho was in action for the side yesterday (January 23) against Rangers despite speculations surrounding his future at the club. The Argentina international played the entire match as the Red Devils secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

United took the lead in the 52nd minute after an own goal from former goalkeeper Jck Butkand. Rangers drew level in the 88th minute through Nigerian forward Cyril Dessers, before Bruno Fernandes saved the side's blushes with a late winner in the second minute of additional time.

Garnacho hit the woodwork during the second half. He attempted five shots, created one chance, and had nine touches in the opposition box (via FotMob). Manchester United will next take on Fulham away in the league on Sunday, January 26.

