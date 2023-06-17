“He has qualities that aren’t far off him” – Tony Cascarino likens Liverpool star to Lionel Messi

Tony Cascarino recently compared Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to Lionel Messi. Alexander-Arnold has recently started playing as a midfielder for his club as well as the England national team.

He scored one against Malta in the Three Lions' most recent game and put on a shift in the middle of the park. Speaking about Alexander-Arnold, Cascarino recently said (via talkSPORT):

“You look at Trent and you know he can deliver. Because you do it against Malta everyone thinks ‘will he get the chance against Germany, Argentina or Brazil in a quarter final World Cup game?"

He then brought up the Messi comparison, saying:

“What I go back to is that they would play him. We all know that they would. Lionel Messi spent most of the World Cup walking around and yet went and won it. Am I comparing Trent to Messi? No. But he has qualities that aren’t far off him. Can he improve in that position too? We’re all looking at him thinking ‘that’s what we know he can do’ but can he improve on that?”

Alexander-Arnold scored four goals and provided 10 assists for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season. While there have been questions about his defensive prowess, the player is brilliant with his passing.

Liverpool superstar eyed as Lionel Messi replacement at PSG: Reports

According to Sports Zone, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah recently met with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi while being away on international duty.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their attack as Lionel Messi will leave the club on June 30 as a free agent. Hence, the Parisians are looking for a player who can replace the Argentine.

Salah, the Reds' talisman, has emerged as a top target. The Egyptian scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 games this past season. He has so far scored 186 goals and has provided 79 assists in 305 games for the Merseysiders.

