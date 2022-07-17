"He has the quality" - Antonio Conte confirms change in position for Tottenham forward

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes winger Lucas Moura can play as a right wing-back for the club moving forward. He stated that the Brazilian is open to playing in that position and could be a good option.

Moura played as a right wing-back in both Spurs' pre-season matches in South Korea. He started off as a winger in their 6-3 win over K-League XI on July 13 but moved to RWB later in the match.

The Brazilian then started as a right wing-back in their 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Saturday, July 16. Speaking of the change in position for Moura, Conte said after the Sevilla match (via Football.london):

"I spoke to Lucas and I think this could be a good option. In the past I made Perisic in this position. Before a winger and to become a wing-back. He has the quality."

He added:

"The most important thing is the player has to be 100% ready to do it, but he is available for us. Lucas can play in many roles. I'm very happy for his commitment and tonight I think he played a good game."

Tottenham switched to a 3-4-3 formation after the appointment of Conte as manager in November last year. However, they struggled in the right wing-back position with Matt Doherty's injury issues and Emerson Royal's underwhelming performances.

The Italian manager is now perhaps looking at Moura as a viable solution.

Tottenham set to announce their sixth signing of the summer transfer window

Spurs have had a great summer transfer window so far, securing five signings already.

They signed left-wing-back Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton, both on free transfers. They signed midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £25 million.

Tottenham have also signed forward Richarlison from Everton for around £50 million plus add-ons. They then signed defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a year-long loan deal.

The north London side are now set to announce their sixth signing of the summer in right-wing-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

The Englishman was seen completing his interviews and pictures ahead of the announcement on July 16 (via The Spurs Web).

In terms of outgoings, Tottenham have seen winger Steven Bergwijn join Ajax for around €32.5 million. Forward Jack Clarke has also left the club to join Sunderland.

