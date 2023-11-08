"He has the quality to make the team better" - Arteta details importance of Arsenal star ahead of UCL fixture against Sevilla

Mikel Arteta praised Jorginho's qualities ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League fixture against Sevilla on Wednesday (8 November).

With Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard out with injuries, Arsenal fans could see more of Jorginho in the coming weeks. The Italian midfielder signed for the Gunners from Chelsea in January for a fee of £12 million.

Jorginho, 31, hasn't been used regularly in the league this season and has played just 294 minutes spread across eight Premier League games. But Arteta still values his experience and believes the midfielder has the quality to make Arsenal better.

Speaking at his pre-match presser before the game against Sevilla, the Spanish tactician said, via Football.London (h/t TheBootRoom):

"Well, hopefully, the same that all the managers that have played him [on what he has seen from Jorginho]. He is an incredible player, he is a leader, he is a very intelligent player for us, and he has the quality to make the team better, that’s it."

Jorginho has enjoyed remarkable success in UEFA competitions in recent years, particularly during his stint at Chelsea. He won the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup while in west London.

Jorginho also won the 2020 UEFA Euros with Italy and was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2021.

Where Arsenal stand in Group B of the UEFA Champions League ahead of Sevilla clash

Arsenal marked their return to the UEFA Champions League this season in an ideal manner, securing a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the opening fixture.

The Gunners were, however, humbled in France when RC Lens beat them 2-1 on 3 October, handing the English club their first loss of the season. Arsenal bounced back with a 2-1 win over Sevilla in Spain on 24 October, cementing their position at the top of Group B.

They currently lead the proceedings with six points from three matches, leading second-placed Lens by a point. Sevilla are third in the group with two points, leading bottom-placed Lens on goal difference.

Arsenal last played in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds in March 2017, when they exited the Round of 16 after a 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich. The Gunners have never won the competition and have reached the final only once in their history, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the 2005-06 season.