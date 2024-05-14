“He is so quick, powerful” - Ben Foster mesmerized by Chelsea star who he has watched live only twice

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has raved about Chelsea captain Reece James while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The England international has missed most of the season due to injury but returned for his team's 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 11). Coming off the bench, James assisted Nicolas Jackson's 82nd-minute winner to help the Blues secure all three points at the City Ground.

Whenever fit, the right-back is seen as one of the best in his position. However, the full-back has missed 38 matches across competitions this campaign due to fitness-related problems.

Resultantly, the west Londoners are seventh in the league standings, 11 points short of the Champions League places. However, Foster claims that it's an absolute delight watching James live (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Reece James, right, if he is fit and good to go, I have watched him play live a couple of times, and honestly, he is one of the best sort of right-back defenders you'll ever see. I promise you, you will ever see. Just everything looks under control, He is so quick, powerful."

Overall, the Blues skipper has played 10 matches across competitions during the 2023/24 season, bagging two assists and no goals. He could start the club's upcoming Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday (May 15).

After that, James and Co. will finish the league season at Stamford Bridge when they take on Bournemouth on Sunday (May 19).

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Chelsea star Reece James can make it fit for Euros

Reece James

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful that Reece James, who is returning from injury, can make it fully fit to join England for the European Championships this summer.

Even without James, Gareth Southgate has a host of options to choose from, including Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, hoping that the Chelsea man makes it to the squad, Pochettino said (via One Football):

"It is important for him to recover for his feelings and he is such an important player for us. He is our captain. We all love him. Yes, important, and to see whether he will be fit and have a chance of making the Euros."

Overall, James has made 16 appearances across competitions for England and has bagged three assists but is yet to score. With safer options available, it looks unlikely that the Blues defender will play an important role for his country in the Euros.