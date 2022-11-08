“He was quick to throw the team under the bus” – Ex-Southampton star accuses Ralph Hasenhuttl of making it ‘all about him’ in damning verdict after sack

Former Southampton striker Charlie Austin has given a damning verdict on former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, claiming he tried to make everything about himself.

The Austrian boss was dismissed by the club on Monday, 7 November following a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. Mary's in the Premier League.

Southampton fans had audibly turned against their now-former manager as the team slid into the Premier League's relegation zone.

Southampton FC @SouthamptonFC #SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. #SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

The 55-year-old was in charge of the South Coast club for four years. He attempted to implement an aggressive style of football while developing young players at the club. However, he failed to ever guide Southampton in the Premier League's top half and suffered two 9-0 defeats in two different seasons.

Austin, who played for a season under Hasenhuttl, was clearly not a fan of his former boss. He claimed that the Austrian often blamed his players rather than take responsibility. The 33-year-old forward told TalkSPORT:

“It was all about him. He was quick to throw the team under the bus when the team was doing poorly. But when they were doing great, it was all about him."

He added:

“When you’re being asked if you can get out of a blip and you say, ‘No’, I don’t think any manager can say that. You need to galvanise your team. Even if you don’t believe it, you need to say you can turn it around.”

Austin also took a dig at Hasenhuttl's lack of achievements at Southampton, saying:

“He was been there for four years and his highest point tally was 52 points, the rest it’s been low forties. Have they finished in the top-half since he’s been there? No."

He added:

“Can you say it’s a success? You would have to say no – but because he’s kept in the Premier League, you could say yes. It depends on what the ambitions of the football club are.”

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 151 games

◉ 68 losses

◉ 47 wins

◉ 36 draws

◉ 31% win rate



The only manager to lose 9-0 twice. Ralph Hasenhüttl's Premier League career by numbers:◉ 151 games◉ 68 losses◉ 47 wins◉ 36 draws◉ 31% win rateThe only manager to lose 9-0 twice. Ralph Hasenhüttl's Premier League career by numbers:◉ 151 games◉ 68 losses◉ 47 wins◉ 36 draws◉ 31% win rateThe only manager to lose 9-0 twice. 😳 https://t.co/F8EvjKP8DL

Charlie Austin unsure about Nathan Jones succeeding Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton manager

Luton Town have confirmed that they have allowed their manager Nathan Jones to speak to the Saints. The Welshman guided the unfancied team to the Championship play-offs last season.

However, Austin believes that would be a risk for his former club, with Jones' failed time at Stoke City serving as a warning. The Brisbane Roar striker further added:

“I understand he’s done a great job at Luton, but when he went to Stoke, it didn’t work out. Stoke might’ve been all over the place, but he failed with big names. He has a bigger job on his hands keeping Southampton in the Premier League than getting Luton in the play-offs.”

Luton Town FC @LutonTown Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City. Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City.

