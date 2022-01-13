"He is quite isolated in the PSG dressing room" - Petit urges Arsenal to make move for 31-year-old star 

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to make a move to sign PSG star Gini Wijnaldum. It has been a difficult ride in Paris for Gini Wijnaldum. The box-to-box midfielder seldom starts for the French club and recently admitted that he isn't happy in the French Capital.

Petit recently spoke about the former Liverpool star and pointed out that the 31-year-old is currently isolated in the PSG dressing room. He feels Arsenal should now make a move as Wijnaldum could be open to a return to the Premier League. Petit told Bookmakers.co.uk (via Liverpool Echo):

"He is struggling and he is quite isolated in the PSG dressing room. He doesn't have the relationship with his teammates that he had when he was with Liverpool. He seems to be missing that kind of affection and the competition is very high at PSG."

Petit added:

"We all know the quality that Wijnaldum possesses, he was a top player at Liverpool, so maybe a return to the Premier League could be something good for him."

Many fans expected Gini Wijnaldum to do great things at PSG after his impressive performances for Liverpool during his five-year spell at the club. The Dutch international made 237 appearances for the Reds and ended up winning the Premier League and the Champions League at Anfield.

Wijnaldum was ah influential player in Jurgen Klopp's tactical setup. Many fans were surprised when the news broke that the 31-year-old would leave the club on a free transfer to PSG.

Arsenal and Liverpool set to clash in the Carabao Cup

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to clash in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Thursday. The Gunners reached the last four of the competition after defeating Sunderland 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's team, on the other hand, had a tough battle against Leicester City but managed to win via penalties.

The Gunners are set to have a challenging night as two of their top players, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, are out of the squad due to injury. Arsenal's injury crisis will give the Reds a huge advantage as they could exploit their opponents' lack of creativity up front.

