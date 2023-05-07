“He has ran the show and controlled the game" - Alan Shearer blown away by Arsenal star's 'magnificent' performance against Newcastle

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer hailed Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal skipper put in a brilliant performance from midfield against the Magpies on Sunday, May 7. The Gunners defeated Newcastle 2-0 in a tightly contested game at St James' Park to keep their title hopes alive.

The home side thought they had a penalty after the ball hit Jakub Kiwior's arm in the box. However, the decision was overturned in the ninth minute after VAR intervened.

Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead in the 14th minute via a brilliant strike into the bottom-right corner from 20 yards out. Both Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope made world-class saves to ensure the score remained 1-0 going into half-time.

The game remained tightly contested in the second half, with both teams coming close to scoring. Newcastle had more of the ball with 55% possession, however, Arsenal had one more shot on target (six to five). Fabian Schar scored an own goal in the 71st minute to give the Gunners all three points.

Martin Odegaard put in a captain's performance at the heart of the midfield. All three of his shots were on target, he won 100% of his tackles, and scored a screamer to give Arsenal the lead.

Alan Shearer was impressed with Odegaard's performance. He told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“He has to get out close. He is too deep, isn’t he, Joelinton? He has got to get closer to the best player on the park, Odegaard. He has ran the show. He has controlled the game, at his pace and he has been absolutely magnificent. You can’t give, someone of that ability, that much time to pick his spot because he will punish you.”

Martin Odegaard has had a stellar individual season for the Gunners with 15 goals and eight assists in 42 appearances.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives his thoughts on title race after win against Newcastle

Mikel Arteta reflected on the title race after the Gunners secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Gunners were in prime position to win their first Premier League title in 19 years with an eight-point lead over Manchester City earlier in the season. However, the Cityzens have won their last 10 league games in a row, while the Gunners faltered.

Arsenal are currently second in the table with 81 points, one point behind Manchester City. However, the lead could be extended to four should the Cityzens win their game in hand. After winning their second league game in a row, Arteta gave his thoughts on the title race (via Arsenal's official website):

"It’s been critical because it’s the most important part of the season, the nicest part of the season. Today we are second, but to play for the championship with three games to go against this team, and win, it doesn’t get better than that."

Arteta added:

“We have to keep going because you never know. We have to keep digging - we’ve done it for 10 months, now is the moment to do it even harder than before.”

The Gunners play Brighton & Hove Albion at home on May 14.

