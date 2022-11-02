“He rattles all the haters every time”, “Absolute box office entertainment” – Liverpool fans confident about 23-year-old becoming a ‘star’ after display in 2-0 win over Napoli

Liverpool fans were pleased with their tight-fought 2-0 win over Napoli in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday (1 November). However, they are excited about Darwin Nunez's future at the club after he showcased a brilliant performance for the Reds, also putting his name on the scoresheet.

While Jurgen Klopp's men have stuttered in recent weeks, the forward's talent has shown time and again, and his late goal against Napoli has left the Anfield supporters excited. Here is a selection of tweets from the happy fans:

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC Darwin Nunez:



• 5 goals in his last 7 matches in all competitions

• 3 goals in his last 3 games in the Champions League

• 1 goal every 106mins for Liverpool



H🥷 ﾒ𝟶 @lfchaytch



He rattles all the haters everytime and I’m all for it 🤣🤣🤣 I genuinely love Darwin Nunez manHe rattles all the haters everytime and I’m all for it 🤣🤣🤣 I genuinely love Darwin Nunez man 😂He rattles all the haters everytime and I’m all for it 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LZNCzP34oh

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Say whatever you will but Darwin Nunez is absolute box office entertainment. Say whatever you will but Darwin Nunez is absolute box office entertainment.

shyawLFC @LFCShyaw Goodnight to everyone that knows Darwin Nunez is THAT GUY Goodnight to everyone that knows Darwin Nunez is THAT GUY 😋😋 https://t.co/9OL4Wc1idH

Laurie @LFCLaurie We’re objectively a bad side right now and Darwin Nunez is still averaging a goal every 106 minutes with relatively inconsistent playing time.



He’s going to be a star. We’re objectively a bad side right now and Darwin Nunez is still averaging a goal every 106 minutes with relatively inconsistent playing time.He’s going to be a star.

ᴊᴏᴇ™️ @joepearce_ i actually can’t express my love for Darwin Nunez, i absolutely adore him i actually can’t express my love for Darwin Nunez, i absolutely adore him 😭😭😭

John O Sullivan @Corballyred I'm telling ye there is a serious player in Darwin Nunez, that's the 5th game out of 6 he has scored in, lads a serious threat from set pieces, too many are too quick to write him off I'm telling ye there is a serious player in Darwin Nunez, that's the 5th game out of 6 he has scored in, lads a serious threat from set pieces, too many are too quick to write him off👍

El chamán twitero @ChamanTwitero the English press right now after Darwin Nuñez's goals the English press right now after Darwin Nuñez's goals https://t.co/jGUsdDlIr9

Liverpool secure two-goal win over Napoli

The game started with the Reds picking out their first big chance as Trent Alexander-Arnold linked well with Mohamed Salah down the right flank. The Egyptian ace found Curtis Jones at the far post, but the midfielder-turned-winger couldn't put his effort on target.

Napoli retaliated with a brilliant chance from Tanguy Ndombele, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man powered his shot straight at Liverpool's goalkeeper.

Another big chance came for the Reds soon after Partenopei's chance, with Roberto Firmino flicking back a cross for Jones. However, the youngster's effort was off target once again, glancing just over the bar.

The biggest highlight of the first half was James Milner's head injury, as the veteran midfielder clashed with Zambo Anguissa. Although he stayed on to end the first half, Milner was forced off just two minutes into the second half, with Liverpool bringing on Harvey Elliot in his place.

The big highlight of the second half was for the visitors, as an unfocused Reds defense conceded the first goal of the game, which was canceled by VAR. Leo Ostigard would have been the hero for Napoli, as it was his header that got the ball into the net, but the center-back was just offside.

As the match veered into its final minutes, both sides worked to find more chances, with neither side unable to dominate the proceedings with any ease. Both Alisson Becker and Alex Meret had to make important saves and recoveries for their sides.

Finally, Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal of the game in the 85th minute as Liverpool took advantage of a corner to put numbers in the box. Another corner saw the Napoli defense stumble, as Jurgen Klopp's men took full advantage and Darwin Nunez secured the second goal in injury time.

It wasn't enough to put the Reds in pole position in Group A, as Napoli consolidated the top spot with a better goal difference. However, the Reds will be pleased to have secured a win against an opponent that defeated them earlier in the season.

