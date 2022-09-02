“He is ready to write his own history” – Thomas Tuchel delivers confident claim about Aubameyang not being afraid of Chelsea's no. 9 curse

Thomas Tuchel has opened up about new Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's decision to opt for the supposedly cursed No. 9 jersey at Stamford Bridge.

The Gabonese striker joined the Blues from Barcelona on Deadline Day and opted to take on the No. 9 jersey at the south-west London club. The jersey has proven heavy for several strikers in the past, with stars like Fernando Torres and Romelu Lukaku failing to live up to expectations.

Speaking about Aubameyang's decision to choose the No. 9 jersey, Tuchel said (reported via Football London):

"It's on us to prove it, for me to find a position, to create enough support for him and on him to finish our attacks. He is not afraid of the past and what a number means. He is ready to write his own history."

Aubameyang's switch to London will be a matter of interest for his former team Arsenal. The 33-year-old forward spent four years at the Emirates before leaving the club in January after falling apart with manager Mikel Arteta. He scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League matches for the Gunners.

Speaking about Aubameyang, Tuchel said in his pre-match conference prior to the game against West Ham United this weekend:

"Auba is always happy to fight for something and accept the challenge. The more challenges he has, the better it is. If he wants to overcome the number nine curse, or he wants to prove someone wrong in London – the more, the better."

The Chelsea boss added:

"I know him as a person with an open heart. A very positive influence in any group. He is happy to be on the pitch and score goals; this is what we want."

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel have previously worked together

Tuchel has previously worked with the Gabonese striker at Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyang scored 79 goals and laid out 17 assists in 95 matches under the German tactician.

Speaking about Aubameyang's role in his Chelsea team, Tuchel said:

"I imagine everyone is happy he chose the club in blue now instead of the club in red. They will see very early about what he is."

He added:

"He's about using his speed to score. He's a very hard-working striker, he's the first line of pressing, he's very strong in counter pressing. That's what made him special in Dortmund with me and the captain of Arsenal. He won some trophies there."

Chelsea have found the back of the net just six times in five Premier League matches this term. They will hope their new No. 9 can plug the holes in their attack and consistently find the back of the net.

