“He could be the real deal” – Micah Richards heaps praise on Liverpool man after mature display against Inter Milan

Former Premier League star Micah Richards has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for his fine performance against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Manchester City man feels the Frenchman, who the Anfield outfit signed for around £36m from RB Leipzig last summer, proved his worth against Inter. He wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"There is always a game when a big-money signing shows he deserves to be at a top club and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate had his at the San Siro against Inter Milan. He didn’t put a foot wrong and his performance suggested he could be the real deal. He has had to bide his time, given Joel Matip’s outstanding form. But Konate played with real maturity and will have plenty more opportunities in the future."

Richards also stressed the need for Joe Gomez to be patient this season. The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time at Anfield, with both Matip and Konate ahead of him in the pecking order. He wrote:

"I hope that this also applies to Joe Gomez. Patience will be key for him and I hold him in the highest regard."

The Reds placed one foot into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Inter on Wednesday. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah delivered the goods for Jurgen Klopp's side as they beat the Serie A champions.

Looks absolutely brilliant! Ibou Konate vs Inter• 40/45 (89%) passes• 3/4 long passes• 1 chance created• 58 touches• 2/4 aerial duels• 2/4 tackles• 1 clearance• 4 interceptions (1st in game)• 4 ball recoveries• 2 blocked shots• Clean sheetLooks absolutely brilliant! https://t.co/iKWy7i8Z21

Virgil van Dijk and Konate's performances at the back, though, were pivotal for Liverpool at the San Siro. Although Simone Inzaghi's side failed to register a single shot on target, they tested the Reds' resolve with a number of attacks.

Matip and Van Dijk have been Klopp's first-choice centre-back pairing this season, with the Cameroonian playing 19 Premier League games. However, Konate has been impressive for Liverpool in most of his 15 appearances across all competitions.

How much has Joe Gomez played for Liverpool this term?

Joe Gomez returned from a long-term injury at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Englishman, though, finds himself as the Reds' fourth-choice central defender behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool News @LFCVine Anyone else think that Joe Gomez deserves more game time?🤔



Definitely think he needs to be used in rotation more. Anyone else think that Joe Gomez deserves more game time?🤔Definitely think he needs to be used in rotation more. https://t.co/YNWbMuaDel

Gomez has played 12 games across all competitions for the Merseyside-based club so far this term. However, only four of those have been starts, with the defender yet to start a Premier League game.

