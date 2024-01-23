“He does have that real physical presence" - Pundit believes PL star would be a 'good fit' for Arsenal amid transfer links

Premier League pundit Chris Sutton believes Arsenal will be a good destination for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Englishman recently returned from his eight-month ban (imposed by the FA) for breaching betting rules.

Toney has been linked with a move to Premier League giants like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Speaking about how Toney will be a good fit for Arsenal, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live:

“In the summer, actually I think he would be a fit for Arsenal. He is a different type of striker to what they have got, Arsenal, and the fact that his link-up play is pretty exceptional, I think he would be a good fit, but that is going to be based on how much Brentford want for him. There’s talk of £100 million, which is pretty extraordinary if he went for that figure.”

Sutton added:

“The other thing which he does offer is that physical presence when teams want to defend deep which they often do against Arsenal. He does have that real physical presence, he can head the ball well as a central striker, which is something different to what they’ve got."

The pundit concluded:

“Jesus – he’s not the biggest, he’s not a natural goalscorer. You have got Havertz, who I don’t think wants to play as a number nine. You have got Nketiah, who is a different type as well. Toney – he’s deft, he’s clever but he can also be a bulldozer and crash in there and head a goal in, which is something Arsenal don’t have.”

Toney made his return for Brentford in their recent 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. He scored his team's first goal in the contest via a direct free kick from just outside the box.

Ivan Toney outlines future ambition amidst Arsenal and Chelsea transfer links

Ahead of his return to action with Brentford, Ivan Toney spoke to Sky Sports, outlining his plans for the future. He said:

"You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it's obvious I want to play for a top club. Everybody wants to play for a top club, that is fighting for titles. Whether it's this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?"

Toney added:

"But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch, and let the background work take care of itself."

The Brentford striker finished last season with 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League games. He finished third in the league's Golden Boot race last season, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.