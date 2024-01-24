“He is a real talent” - Michael Carrick backs ‘down to earth’ Chelsea star to have great career after Blues win over his Middlesbrough team

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick praised Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer for his display in the Blues' 6-1 win over Boro on January 23. The 21-year-old Englishman scored two goals as the Blues booked a spot in the final of the 2023-24 EFL Cup.

Boro boss Carrick singled out Palmer for praise, telling Radio 5 Live (Mirror):

"He is a real talent. Nice lad as well. Down to Earth and you can see when you come up against him he will go on to have a great career. It's not nice when you are on the end of it but we can appreciate and respect how good he is."

Chelsea had lost the first leg 1-0 back in the Riverside stadium earlier this month, with Palmer missing three crucial chances in that game. The Manchester City academy product made amends by scoring twice in this game.

His first goal came after Palmer dispossessed Dan Barlaser and struck the ball in nicely in the 42nd minute. He added his second with a clinical weak foot finish off a Conor Gallagher assist in the 77th minute.

Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 6-1 to turn around the tie and book a place in the EFL Cup final

Chelsea came into the game with a 1-0 deficit after having missed several chances in the first leg. They fixed their goalscoring woes in this game with six goals hammered past Middlesbrough.

Boro defender Jonny Howson's own goal opened the scoring on the night. Enzo Fernandes doubled the Blues lead in the 29th minute. Axel Disasi and Palmer added two more goals in the first half to put the game to bed before half-time.

Chelsea added two more goals, both assisted by Conor Gallagher and scored by Palmer (again) and Noni Madueke. Boro forward Morgan Rogers scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

With the game ending 6-2 on overall aggregate, Chelsea will now take on one of Fulham or Liverpool at Wembley next month in the EFL Cup final.