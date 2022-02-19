“He would be a real upgrade” – Kevin Campbell claims 24-year-old would be ‘perfect’ fit at Arsenal

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has said that Leicester City's Youri Tielemans would be a 'perfect' fit at Arsenal, following reported interest from the Gunners.

Tielemans, 24, adapted quickly to life at Leicester following his £34.2 million move from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco in 2019. The Belgian has recorded 24 goals and 22 assists in 137 appearances across competitions for the Foxes.

Tielemans will 100% not extend the contract. Leicester manager Rodgers: “Tielemans? You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next 6 years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave”Tielemans will 100% not extend the contract. Leicester manager Rodgers: “Tielemans? You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next 6 years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave” 🔵 #LCFC @ChrisWheatley_ Tielemans will 100% not extend the contract. https://t.co/8bzvpyJLgr

His form for Leicester has seen the Gunners being touted with a move for the Belgium international, who has no intention of signing a new deal at the King Power stadium.

Campbell believes Tielemans would be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's side. He told FootballInsider in this regard:

"He’d be perfect in that Arsenal midfield. He’s a really good player; he knows the Premier League; he’s a winner."

"Not only is he a good midfield player, but he can also score goals as well – and that is something that is really lacking in Arsenal’s midfield. I just believe he would be a real upgrade on what we’ve got at the moment."

The former Arsenal and Everton striker's comments have merit. That's because the Gunners midfielders - Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Albert Lokonga - have scored just once in the Premier League this season.

Campbell continued:

“It’d be a really good bit of business to get him in, but I’m sure that there’ll be a lot of other teams interested – and teams in the Premier League at that."

“This could be one where we’ll have to watch this space, but it’d be a good signing – no doubt about it.”

Tielemans has scored seven times across competitions for Leicester City this season.

Other Premier League teams are also interested in Arsenal-target Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans scored a screamer against Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season.

Indeed, there is a list of Premier League teams reportedly interested in the services of Youri Tielemans.

One of them is Manchester United, who have long been linked with Tielemans, and also held an interest in him during his time at Belgian side Anderlecht. The Red Devils are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements. Paul Pogba's future is uncertain, as he runs out of contract this summer, while the midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay have not found much success either.

Jack @Jack1Whitman Finally time to properly say something about Youri.



It’s heartbreak to see this man moving on, I hate to say it I think it’s right for him and his career.



That FA Cup goal, constant 10/10 games and many memorable moments.



Youri Tielemans is forever a Leicester Legend. Finally time to properly say something about Youri. It’s heartbreak to see this man moving on, I hate to say it I think it’s right for him and his career. That FA Cup goal, constant 10/10 games and many memorable moments. Youri Tielemans is forever a Leicester Legend. https://t.co/fuCi2o2ddN

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old Tielemans, who is determined to play UEFA Champions League football.

Thomas Tuchel can offer the midfielder just that, although Tielemans may find a consistent starting berth at the Blues difficult to come by. That's because the Stamford Bridge outfit already possess three top talents in N'Golo Kane, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also been touted with a potential move for Tielemans. The Anfield side are looking to strengthen their midfield, with veteran 36-year-old James Milner reaching the end of his career.

