“He had a really bad game” - Frank Leboeuf names Chelsea star he is ‘concerned’ about despite 3-1 win vs Liverpool

Frank Leboeuf has singled out Nicolas Jackson, expressing worry about the striker’s performance in Chelsea's 3-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (May 4).
Jackson, who led the line for the Blues against the 2024-25 Premier League champions, had a frustrating evening. He was caught offside four times in the six offsides his side conceded and also squandered a few passes. While he did create chances by himself, Jacksson ended up missing all of them and was eventually replaced in the 72nd minute by Jadon Sancho.
Speaking about Chelsea’s victory over Liverpool, Leboeuf said he was concerned with Jackson’s performance and added that the Blues frontman had a bad game. He told ESPN FC:
“I’m a little bit concerned with Jackson. He had a really bad game.”
According to WhoScored, Nicolas Jackson matched his own record for the number of times caught offside in a Premier League game. He was found offside four times in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in January.
The Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill also claimed that Cole Palmer hit out at Jackson during the match for being flagged offside on numerous occasions.
In the ongoing season, Jackson has scored 12 goals and provided five assists for Chelsea in 32 appearances across competitions.
Frank Leboeuf heaps praise on three Chelsea players after 3-1 win against Liverpool
While Leboeuf was critical of Nicolas Jackson’s performance, he lauded the performances of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Cole Palmer. The trio were impressive throughout the game, especially Caicedo and Palmer.
Despite being deployed as a right back, Caicedo put in a good shift while discharging his duties and even won a penalty for Chelsea. Palmer, meanwhile, ended his goal drought in 18 consecutive matches across competitions while Lavia didn’t misplace a single pass throughout the 78 minutes he spent on the pitch (23/23).
Leboeuf said:
''I have to say some players Lavia, Caicedo on a very strange position, did a very good job. I’m really fond of Lavia. I hope that he won’t have other injuries so that he can serve the club very well. I think he’s a great player. And Palmer, he was really good today. He should have scored more goals but he did what they had to do.’’
Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League table. They will next be in action against Djurgarden in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final tie on Thursday (May 8).