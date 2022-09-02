"He really had this dream of Premier League and Tottenham" - Fabrizio Romano tells Arsenal star Zinchenko that 29-year-old star was desperate to join Spurs

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Atalanta's Ukrainian attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi's dream of moving to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Romano was in conversation with Malinovskyi's Ukraine teammate and new Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko on Twitch when he made the revelation.

Discussions between the Serie A club and Spurs reportedly took place, but a move for the 29-year-old did not materialize. Zinchenko quizzed Romano about the midfielder's future, saying:

“What about Malinovskyi?”

Romano replied by shedding light on the finer details of the player's failed move to Spurs. The north London side wanted to sign the Ukraine international on loan, but Atalanta were only interested in a permanent move worth £40 million.

So despite the player's inclination towards Antonio Conte's side, the move did not go through and he stayed put in Italy. Malinovskyi only has a year remaining on his contract with Atalanta.

“You know that Ruslan wanted to leave. The reality is that Ruslan wanted to leave and wanted to go to Tottenham,” Romano told Zinchenko. “His dream was to try Premier League experience like you (Zinchenko) but the only way for Tottenham move was a loan. Because Tottenham can only do loan move."

He added:

“They offered a loan with buy option few days ago, but only a verbal proposal, because they knew with Atalanta it was impossible. Atalanta president is in love with Ruslan, he said £40 million or nothing. Nobody offered £40 million, so he’s staying. He really had this dream of Premier League and Tottenham.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal this summer

Oleksandr Zinchenko was on the move this summer as well. He left Manchester City after a five-year spell to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, who have enjoyed a great start to the new season.

In five years with City, the 25-year-old made 128 appearances, scoring two and assisting 12 goals. He also won four Premier League titles with the Manchester-based outfit.

Arsenal paid £31.5 million to secure the Ukrainian left-back's services, who signed a four-year contract with them. So far, he has made three league appearances for the club in the ongoing season, registering one assist.

He is expected to contest for the left-back spot at the Emirates with Kieran Tierney, who has started the last couple of Premier League matches for the club.

