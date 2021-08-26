"He is really good in the changing room" - Paul Pogba says new arrival is settling in nicely at Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba believes his compatriot Raphael Varane is settling in nicely at Old Trafford after signing from Real Madrid for £41 million.

Speaking to Manchester United's official channels, Pogba stated that Varane does not need his help to settle in at the club as he has already mingled well with the squad. He said:

"I think he doesn’t need me to settle in.He just settles in by himself. He is someone very mature, a very good guy. I think you can see he is very good with everyone already. He is really good in the changing room, which is very important in football."

“He’s a top man, a top player and brings his experience, his quality and his personality, even outside the pitch, to help the team."

Raphael Varane was unveiled in front of a packed Old Trafford before Manchester United's opening game against Leeds United. The 28-year-old has been given the number 19 shirt for his debut season with the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba believes everyone at Manchester United could learn from Raphael Varane

Paul Pogba believes that there is a lot to learn from Raphael Varane. The former Juventus midfielder stated that the defender's experience will be a massive boost for the Red Devils. He said:

"His experience. [It's] his experience, you know. For a young age, he’s seen it all. He has a lot of experience to give to the team."

“I think everyone can learn from him. He’s been with the best and played with the best. He saw all the top players and can give his advice, his personality and his experience to the team, like I said."

Raphael Varane is in line to make his Manchester United debut this weekend when the Red Devils travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The four-time Champions League winner was part of the Red Devils squad that travelled to Southampton last weekend. However, he was an unused substitute in that game.

Both him and Jadon Sancho are slowly being integrated into Manchester United's playing XI by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They will likely be regular starters for the club soon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh