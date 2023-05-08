"He has really improved in every aspect" – Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'brilliant' Arsenal star after 2-0 win over Newcastle United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsdale following his team's 2-0 Premier League victory against third-placed Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (May 7).

The Gunners reduced their point gap with defending champions Manchester City to one point with an away win. Martin Odegaard scored the opener in the 14th minute before Fabian Schar netted an own goal in the second half.

Ramsdale registered his 13th clean sheet of the season against Eddie Howe's side, producing five vital saves in the process. He completed 13 short passes and four long balls and also made two high claims during the contest.

During a post-match interaction, Arteta was asked about Ramsdale's improvement in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign by former Newcastle United shot-stopper Shay Given. He told Sky Sports:

"[That's] the most important thing [keeping the ball out of the net]! I think he's been brilliant. It's been a big jump for him from where he was to play for Arsenal and the standards that are required.

"He has really improved in every aspect, especially in his consistency, in his life, in his maturity, how he can read the game, so really pleased with him."

Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in a deal worth up to £30 million in 2021, has emerged as one of the core members of Mikel Arteta's squad this season. He has kept 13 clean sheets in 35 games so far.

Arsenal are currently in second spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 81 points from 35 matches, one point behind Manchester City. They are next set to host in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 14).

Gary Neville urges Arsenal to sign backup for 22-year-old star

Following Arsenal's victory at the Magpies, Manchester United legend Gary Neville urged the Gunners to rope in a backup for William Saliba in the upcoming summer transfer window. He tweeted:

"It's a big summer coming up at Arsenal with the CL next season. They haven't looked the same without Saliba! Defensive backup needed."

Saliba was a main reason behind the north London outfit's surprise title charge this season prior to his back problem. So far, he has registered three goals and an assist in 33 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior, who arrived from Spezia in a deal worth up to £27 million this January, have deputized for the Frenchman in his absence. The latter is expected to maintain his starting spot in the next three matches.

