“He really loves the fan base, and the fans love him” – Journalist claims 23-year-old midfielder will not join Manchester United despite Erik ten Hag’s admiration

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams will not be joining Manchester United despite Erik ten Hag's admiration of the American.

That is according to journalist Dean Jones, who claims that Adams, 23, is happy at Leeds and is a fan favorite at Elland Road.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I know he really appreciated the platform; he thinks it’s a good club for him, he really loves the fan base, and the fans love him.”

Adams only joined Leeds from RB Leipzig this past summer for £15.3 million.

He has made 11 appearances across competitions and has impressed at the heart of Jesse Marsch's side's midfield.

So much so that Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the American, whose contract runs until 2027.

Adams was superb in the Peacocks' thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on 29 October.

He made one key pass, three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

Manchester United may be on the lookout for a midfield signing despite the arrivals of Casemiro from Real Madrid for £63.3 million and the free signing of Christian Eriksen.

Both have been standout performers for the Red Devils this season but United did miss out on their top transfer target Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the summer.

Adams is a tenacious midfielder who boasts strength alongside real defensive nous and United boss Erik ten Hag seems to be an admirer of the American.

However, given the length of his contract and the rivalry the two clubs share, it may be a difficult deal to pull off.

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot claims that Ten Hag's rebuilding process is going well

Dalot praises Ten Hag

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in April and oversaw an impressive pre-season for the Red Devils.

They did suffer two opening shock defeats at the start of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

However, Ten Hag's men have impressed since then and sit fifth in the league with seven wins, two draws and three defeats in 12 fixtures.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Expected Dalot to improve under Ten Hag, but to be honest, I'm surprised at what I'm seeing. Improved so much that he's currently one of Man Utd's most reliable and important players.



Erik ten Hag has done wonders on this guy. Expected Dalot to improve under Ten Hag, but to be honest, I'm surprised at what I'm seeing. Improved so much that he's currently one of Man Utd's most reliable and important players.Erik ten Hag has done wonders on this guy. https://t.co/To3orLBYWv

Dalot discussed how he thinks Ten Hag has lightened the mood between players and fans alongside the work that has been achieved on the pitch.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I see this season is a transitional period. For the club, for the team, for the players. After a good pre-season but a two-bad-games start we had to click and realise it was a long season to play, a different season with a World Cup as well, and we had to adapt."

Dalot added:

“We still have to improve. As a squad, in terms of the connection between manager and players, the connection between players and fans - which I think is getting better. But it’s only a mirror of what we are doing on the pitch.”

