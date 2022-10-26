Manchester United keeping close tabs on 23-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, as per Football Insider.

Adams has impressed for Leeds since moving to Elland Road from RB Leipzig in the summer for £15.3 million.

The American midfielder has made 10 appearances and has been a regular starter under Jesse Marsch.

However, Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Adams, dating back to his time at Leipzig.

The Red Devils are looking for a central midfield signing, with the Leeds player on the shortlist.

Adams is a tenacious midfielder who has flourished defensively for the Peacocks.

Tyler Adams @tyler_adams14

MARCHING ON TOGETHER LEEDS LEEDS LEEDSMARCHING ON TOGETHER LEEDS LEEDS LEEDSMARCHING ON TOGETHER 💛💙 https://t.co/0AvuusV3tk

The American currently ranks fourth for successful tackles in the Premier League with 36.

He also ranks highest for the number of passes intercepted in an opponent's half with 27. He has five years left on his current deal at Elland Road.

Erik ten Hag's side did sign a midfielder this past summer in Casemiro from Real Madrid for £63.3 million.

However, they chased Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer to no avail.

It appears Ten Hag is still keen to bolster his midfield options to add to the likes of Casemiro, Fred, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United have made a fine start to the season under Ten Hag as they sit sixth with six wins, two draws and three defeats in 11 fixtures.

A large part of that has been down to Ten Hag's rebuild of the side and he may just have found his next target in Leeds' Adams.

Manchester United are also interested in Adams' teammate Illan Meslier

Meslier is another Leeds player admired by the Red Devils

Reports claim that Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Adams' Leeds teammate Meslier.

The French goalkeeper is viewed by the Red Devils as a potential replacement for David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford expires next summer.

Meslier, 22, has made 12 appearances across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

He has made 13 saves in the league so far this season, which ranks him in 11th place.

The French shot-stopper joined Leeds from Ligue 1 side FC Lorient in 2020 for £5.8 million

Illan Meslier @MeslierIllan

Well done boys

Crazy atmosphere ! Leeds Leeds Leeds



#LUFC #PremierLeague 3 massive points today !Well done boysCrazy atmosphere ! Leeds Leeds Leeds 3 massive points today ! Well done boys 👏Crazy atmosphere ! Leeds Leeds Leeds 💛💙#LUFC #PremierLeague https://t.co/oDIj6O5JPB

He could be a long-term replacement for De Gea, whose future is somewhat uncertain as he heads into the final months of his current deal.

The Spanish goalkeeper has stated his desire to remain at the club but as of yet no talks over a new deal have commenced.

De Gea has made 502 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit, keeping 171 clean sheets.

