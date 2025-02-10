"He is really the next Iniesta", "If this continues, the Ballon d'Or is his" - Fans hail Barcelona superstar after 4-1 win over Sevilla

Fans online heaped praise on Pedri for his performance in Barcelona's clash against Sevilla in LaLiga. The match ended in a 4-1 win for the Blaugrana on Sunday (February 9) at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Barcelona just seven minutes into the clash with a left-footed shot from close range, courtesy of Iñigo Martínez's headed pass following a corner. However, the lead did not last long for the visitors as Rubén Vargas netted the equalizer for Sevilla a minute later through an assist by Saúl Ñíguez.

Fermín López took the lead for Barcelona with a header from close range after being set up by Pedri in the 46th minute. Vargas almost netted the equalizer for the hosts in the 48th minute but the goal was ruled as offside.

Raphinha netted Barcelona's third goal with a right-footed shot from an assist by Pau Cubarsí in the 55th minute. The Catalan side was left with 10 men on the pitch after Fermín López was given the red card for a foul in the 62nd minute.

Eric García scored the last goal of the match with a header from close range following a set-piece situation in the 89th minute.

During his time on the pitch, Pedri was involved in five key passes while creating a big chance and recorded a passing accuracy of 85% (56/66). He also won three out of seven ground duels and dribbled past four.

Fans took to social media and made posts hailing Pedri, who was declared the Player of the Match, for his display in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Sevilla in LaLiga. While some fans admired the 22-year-old midfielder's consistency on the pitch, others deemed him to be the best in the world. Here are some of the reactions from X:

"Pedri is really the next Iniesta & the best midfielder in the world rn. he carries us week in & week out. people are still sleeping on him."

"This and the Benfica assist are pure sorcery—Pedri is unplayable, the most complete midfielder in this generation. If this continues, the Ballon d'Or is his."

"Yeah this dude is so insane. No midfielder itw compares to this guy. Pedri is by far the best midfielder in the world. It’s not even close." chimed in another fan.

"Pedri’s consistency to always deliver isn’t talked about enough."

"Pedri is the best & smartest player on this team by far"

"Magisterial Pedrriiiiii always moving smooth with the ball @ his feet, they can’t stop him," posted another.

"Pedri is the best midfielder fielder in world football"

"Pedri is finally getting his flowers for carrying this team🫶🩷🩷🩷"

Pedri has registered four goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona's 4-1 win against Sevilla in LaLiga

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on his squad's 4-1 win against Sevilla in their 23rd LaLiga clash of the season. The German manager expressed his happiness about his side's display while also addressing Fermín López's red card and how it impacted the game. During the post-match press conference, the 59-year-old said (via the club's official website):

"I am really happy with our performance; we played really well and we fought for the three points. It's different playing with 10 men and we did really well. Fermín was disappointed about the sending off but he had scored an important goal. These things happen and it's a good lesson in playing 4-4-1 and defending."

While speaking about the Blaugrana's standing (third with 48 points) in LaLiga, Flick said although the squad had improved over time, their aim was to continue winning games. He said:

"The situation is better than before but for the moment we are just focused on what we are doing. We have to win the game and not think about what the others are doing."

Barcelona maintained a ball possession of 60% against Sevilla while having six shots on target. The Catalan club ars set to next play against Rayo Vallecano in the league on February 17 at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

