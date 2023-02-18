“He really struggled” – Mikel Areta urged to drop Arsenal forward for Aston Villa clash

GOAL's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has urged manager Mikel Arteta to drop Gabriel Martinelli following his performance in Gunners' defeat to Manchester City. The Gunners suffered a 3-1 loss at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15) in the Premier League.

That allowed City to displace the Gunners at the top of the league on goal difference. Mikel Arteta's men have impressed throughout the season but have now gone three games without a win.

Martinelli's performance in the defeat has been criticised by Watts, who feels the Brazilian attacker struggled. He has advised Arteta to drop Martinelli for the clash against Aston Villa on Saturday (February 17). Watts said on his YouTube channel:

“Martinelli as well, 4/10 I thought he really struggled and definitely needs to be brought out of the starting eleven this weekend. I think Trossard has to start this weekend to give Gabriel Martinelli a bit of a rest because he clearly needs it.”

Martinelli has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists in 30 games across competitions. His impressive displays for Arsenal earned him a call-up to Brazil for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, fatigue may be getting to the Gunners' wide man, as he's just six games shy of reaching his overall appearances for last season.

Watts wants Arteta to hand Leandro Trossard a start instead of Martinelli. The Belgian forward joined the north Londoners from Brighton & Hove Albion last month for £27 million. He has featured five times for the Gunners but has only started once, scoring one goal.

Arteta praises former boss Unai Emery ahead of Arsenal's clash with Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta (right) praises Unai Emery.

Arsenal head to Villa Park on Saturday (February 18), looking to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City midweek.

The Gunners come up against their former manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard succeeded Steven Gerrard as Villains boss in October and has impressed in the role. He has overseen five wins and as many defeats in 11 games, with Villa now 11th in the league.

Arteta has lauded his predecessor, speaking highly of the respect he has for his counterpart. The Gunners boss told reporters (via TBR Football):

“He’s a very good manager, and I have huge respect for what he’s done in every club and the success that he’d had."

Emery endured a difficult spell in charge of Arsenal. He was sacked by the north London giants in 2019 after failing to deliver UEFA Champions League football. He may be out for revenge on Saturday at Villa Park.

