"He doesn't really think about himself" - Ibrahima Konate names player who he thinks should win 2025 Ballon d'Or

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has backed teammate Mohamed Salah to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. He has lavished praise on the Egyptian winger for his performances this season.

Salah has been in exceptional form for the Merseysiders this campaign and seems like the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The 32-year-old, who's shown astonishing levels of consistency, certainly doesn't seem like slowing down any time soon.

Salah has scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 appearances across competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 63 minutes in a Liverpool shirt this term.

Although others like Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Junior, and Raphinha have had excellent seasons as well, Salah seems posed to win it given Liverpool's position in England and in Europe.

The Merseysiders lead the Premier League by four points with a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal. Meanwhile, Arne Slot's side have dominated the Champions League so far, winning all six of their fixtures and guaranteeing a spot in the knockout stages.

When asked about Salah's contribution to Liverpool's title charge this season, Konate said (via Sky Sports):

"Everything he has done since the start of the season, even since he's played for Liverpool - it's crazy what he's done."

"I really hope we will achieve great things this season because if he keeps going like this, I think at the end of the season he can win the Ballon d'Or."

"He will never say that because I think his objective is just to win big things with Liverpool. He doesn't really think about himself like, 'okay, I want to score more goals, I want to have more assists' - he just wants to win the game."

"He just wants to share his experience with the new players, young players. And for me, it's unbelievable to be a player like that at his age and to be so professional like that."

Salah has won the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, amongst other trophies during his time with Liverpool.

"He will win all the Ballon d'Ors he wants" - Dani Olmo makes emphatic claim about Barcelona teammate

Barcelona star Dani Olmo has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal. The Spanish midfielder insists that his fellow countryman will win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future.

Yamal established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in world football after earning his first-team promotion at Camp Nou in 2023. At just 16 years of age, he was extremely impressive for the Blaugrana, registering 50 appearances last season.

Yamal then helped Spain win the Euro 2024, scoring in the semi-finals against France and providing four assists overall. He continues to rack up the numbers this season, registering 22 goal contributions in 24 matches.

And Olmo sees many Ballon d'Or awards in Yamal's future. He said:

“Lamine Yamal will win all the Ballon d’Ors he wants to win.”

