"He received two very big proposals" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has rejected 2 offers with massive salary

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has rejected two massive offers from Saudi Arabia. The Slovenia international has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates and is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in the world.

Sesko has been a subject of interest from a number of top clubs following his exploits for RB Leipzig and formerly RB Salzburg. Arsenal are thought to be huge admirers of the 21-year-old but face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, Romano has claimed that Saudi Pro League clubs are also keen on the RB Leipzig star. However, the striker has rejected two massive offers from two Saudi Arabian clubs, as per the transfer guru. Romano said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“So at the moment, with Arsenal, it’s not something advanced or something close. Despite all the reports at the moment, we still have to see what the player wants to do. The first step will be with Leipzig."

He added:

“He received two very big proposals. It was around 30 million euros net per season salary from Saudi. But Sesko decided to say no, because he wants to continue in Europe at the best competitive level.”

Sesko scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig last season. Prior to his switch to Leipzig, he made 79 appearances for RB Salzburg, scoring 29 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

Darren Bent claims out-of-favor Arsenal star once saved Mikel Arteta's job

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe once saved Mikel Arteta's job. The 23-year-old has been widely linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer after struggling for minutes last season.

Bent has admitted that he loves to watch Smith Rowe in action and believes he needs to play more. He said:

"It might be also, not balancing the books, but also about profit and Arsenal selling him. You are right, he had that season when he and Saka almost saved Arteta's job. Arteta was struggling and them two were brilliant. But you get 100% profit from Emile Smith Rowe. It would be sad to see him leave. As a young kid coming through, I loved watching him play for Arsenal, but again, if he is not going to get many opportunities, then he needs to play."

Smith Rowe only played 475 minutes of football last season owing to persistent injury problems. He made a total of 115 appearances during his time at Arsenal, contributing 18 goals and 13 assists.