"He has been doing that recently" - Thierry Henry points one thing Liverpool Mohamed Salah has changed about his game

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has pointed out a change in Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's game. He insisted that Salah has developed a tendency to pass the ball more in recent times and is looking to provide more assists, particularly to Sadio Mane.

The Frenchman reckons that Salah is no longer the player he used to be who always wanted to wreck havoc with his runs and score plenty of goals. Henry told CBS Sports on Paramount+, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Also assists, he has been doing that recently a lot, especially to Mane. He’s looking to give the ball, more often than not. Before, he used to try and to bulldoze his way in all the time. But now he is looking to have those little assists.”

Salah has silenced his critics this season who used to call him selfish. The Liverpool superstar not only notched the Premier League Golden Boot but also won the Playaker of the Season award.

'The Egyptian king' has finished yet another remarkable individual season with 23 league goals and 13 league assists to his name.

He has provided more assists than Liverpool's two key playmakers i.e. their fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. The duo have provided 12 and 10 assists in the Premier League respectively.

Mohamed Salah might have to change his game more if Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool

Salah has been Liverpool's most productive goalscorer ever since he made his move to the club back in 2017. He has scored 156 goals and made 63 assists in 254 appearances in all competitions.

However, he always had Sadio Mane alongside him to share the goalscoring burden, who has 120 goals and made 48 assists in 269 appearances.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mane has decided to call it a time at Anfield with German giants Bayern Munich tipped as his destination.

It will be a massive challenge for the Reds to cope with Mane's departure and they will certainly be looking forward to Salah more than ever.

Salah's own future also hangs in the balance with the Egyptian set to enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool. The 29-year-old has however declared that he will stay at the club next season regardless of the contract situation.

We will have to wait and see how Jurgen Klopp copes with the departure of Mane but the Reds boast an amazing track record in terms of signings.

Regardless of whatever signing they make, Salah will remain their biggest threat up front.

