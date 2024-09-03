"He is a reference for me" - Chelsea-bound star hails Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr as the 'best player in the world'

Chelsea-bound Palmeiras attacker Estevao Willian has said that Real Madrid's Vincius Junior is the best player in the sport. Willian, 16, is moving to Stamford Bridge next summer.

As per the Chelsea Chronicle, the Palmeiras sensation has been snapped up by the Blues in a deal worth £48 million deal, continuing their recent trend of targeting young talented players from around the world.

A product of Cruzeiro's academy, the 2007-born Willian moved to Palmeiras in 2021. Now on his way to Chelsea next summer, Messinho said about his illustrious Los Blancos compatriot (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Vinicius Jr is the best player in the world right now. He is a reference for me.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Vinicius is coming off a superb 2023-24 season for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The 24-year-old registered 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competitions as Los Blancos won three titles, including their second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three years.

The Brazil international has had a slow start to the current campaign, though, bagging a goal and three assists in five outings across competitions. Ancelotti's side won the UEFA Super Cup by beating reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw.

However, they have drawn two of their four La Liga games to find themselves trailing early leaders Barcelona by four points after as many rounds of games.

What's next for Real Madrid and Chelsea?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

As mentioned above, Real Madrid have made a slow start to the season. Even though they are unbeaten in five games across competitions, they have work to do to catch up with Barca following 1-1 draws at Mallorca and Las Palmas.

Carlo Ancelotti's side - coming off a 2-0 home win over Real Betis at the weekend - return to action after the international break with a La Liga outing at Real Sociedad on September 14. Three days later, Real Madrid host VfB Stuttgart three days later to open their UEFA Champions League title defence.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have had worse start to the season. Enzo Maresca's side opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to four-time defending champions Manchester City.

They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Swiss side Servette in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off. After seeing off West Ham United 6-2 away in the league, Maresca's side fell 2-1 at Servette but advanced to the finals with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Following a 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, they next take on Bournemouth away on September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback