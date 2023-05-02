“He would not regret it” – Ex-Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder’s brother admits he’ll be happy to watch sibling join him in Saudi Pro League

Uros Matic, brother of former Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic, has invited his brother to join him in the Saudi Pro League. The Abha Club midfielder has admitted that he does not know whether or not his brother is looking to leave Roma, but is confident that he will like it here.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr in January has skyrocketed the Saudi Pro League’s popularity. The league is now watched by millions across the world, making it lucrative for European stars who wish to remain relevant even in their twilight years.

Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Nemanja Matic is yet to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. But the former Chelsea midfielder’s brother has already delivered quite a sales pitch. Discussing his brother’s potential arrival in Saudi Arabia, Uros, who plays for 10th-placed Saudi Pro League team Abha, told Arab News:

“I would be really happy if Nemanja joined the Saudi league next season. I don’t know how interested he is but for sure if he made the choice to come here, he would not regret it because the league is really good, and I think he could enjoy his time here.”

The 34-year-old spent five seasons at Manchester United between 2017 and 2022, scoring four goals and claiming 22 assists in 189 games across competitions. At Chelsea, he played 151 games between 2013 and 2017, netting seven times and providing 19 assists.

Matic has been a regular at AS Roma this season, scoring once in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Former Chelsea man Nemanja Matic backs Manchester United to fight for the Premier League title next season

Former Chelsea holding midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed that he has become a fan of Erik ten Hag’s footballing philosophy at Old Trafford.

Matic has acknowledged that there have been a few bumps along the road but believes that United will be able to fight for the league title next season.

Matic said (via Metro):

“I like the way he wants to play,’ said Matic.

“I like the way United are playing. They have had some ups and downs and that is normal with a new manager. But I’m happy with how they have progressed and I think next season they will fight for the title for sure.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League rankings, seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand. They finished in sixth place last season with a goal difference of 0.

With some additions, specifically in attack and midfield, Ten Hag’s men should fancy themselves going for the title in the 2023-24 campaign.

