"He has no relevance" - Cristiano Ronaldo's degrading comments on Xavi's move to Qatar resurface after Al-Nassr switch

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo's old comments about Xavi Hernandez in 2015 have resurfaced after the Portuguese made the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo was a free agent since the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on November 22. However, he has finally found his new home and is now officially an Al Nassr player.

The Portuguese ace once took a jibe at his former rival Xavi. The midfielder joined Qatari side Al Sadd after his stint with Barcelona came to an end in 2015.

The now Al Nassr man spoke about the Spaniard (via Sport BIBLE):

"Yesterday I saw that the most searched for player on the internet is me. So when a player or manager want to appear on front cover of newspaper they speak about me. It's normal, I'm like a promotion. What does it matter to me what Xavi says? Xavi plays in Qatar or used to, I don’t know. He has no relevance."

He added:

"What do you want me to tell you? He’s won everything but he’s never won a Ballon d’Or. I have three. So I don't care what he says."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now play in Saudi Arabia in a league that fans are not too excited about. Hence, his previous comments have come back to haunt the player.

Fabio Capello said Cristiano Ronaldo has become a problem for teams

Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has claimed that Ronaldo has only himself to blame for the situation he is currently in. Speaking about the Portugal international just ahead of his move to Al Nassr becoming official, Capello said (via MARCA):

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo has been asking for it. And he has discredited a lot of what he's done in his career, We are not talking about the player, but about the moment: he was presumptuous, he went around offering himself without finding anyone who believed him. He has become a bit of a nuisance for a team."

The 37-year-old will play outside of Europe for the first time in his illustrious career. David Ospina, Luiz Gustavo, and Vincent Aboubakar are his most notable new teammates at Al Nassr.

