"He remains in his golden prison" - Journalist rips into PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for insulting Real Madrid amid transfer saga 

AS journalist Tomas Roncero has ripped apart Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for insulting Real Madrid over his transfer saga.

Mbappe looked destined to join Los Blancos in the summer after years of speculation. However, surprisingly, he decided to extend his stay in the French capital until 2025.

The relationship between him and the 14-time European champions has since turned sour.

Spanish journalist Roncero has now taken shots at Mbappe. He cited the example of the great Alfredo Di Stefano in his argument. After winning the European cup in 1964, Di Stefano insulted Real Madrid and the then-president of the club, Santiago Bernabeu, asked the legendary player to leave.

After Di Stefano's departure, Los Blancos won the championship again. Here's what Roncero told El Chiringuito (via Le10sport):

“In 1964, Alfredo Di Stéfano, who was the greatest, had just played in the final of the European Cup and won the championship. Suddenly he attacked the club, and Santiago Bernabéu told him that he had to leave. And two years later, Madrid again won the European Cup."

Roncero added that despite Mbappe never playing for the Spanish giants, they have won 14 UEFA Champions League trophies. And no matter how good the Frenchman is as a player, Los Blancos will continue to be one of the best clubs in the world.

He added:

"Mbappé never played for Real Madrid, and Madrid without him won 14 European cups. After his betrayal, Madrid won the fourteenth at Saint-Denis. Moreover, he laughed while PSG ultras insulted Real Madrid. As a Madridista, I'm not going to forgive him, thanks to Real Madrid he negotiated a huge contract, which he remains in his golden prison. Madrid will remain the greatest without him."

PSG sporting director Luis Campos speaks about Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Luis Campos recently spoke about Mbappe's proposed move to the Spanish capital. He stated that it's the player's decision, not his. Speaking to Cadena COPE, he said (via PSG Talk):

“Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid? I met him when he was 14, We have a strong relationship. I don’t just have a professional relationship with him, we also have a friendship, as is the case with many other players. I like La Liga, but it’s a decision by Kylian Mbappe, not Luis Campos.

"He made his decision and at the moment he is doing very well at PSG. In Paris, they must take advantage of having one of the best players, if not the best of the moment. But in the future, I don’t know.”

Mbappe has been one of the best players in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored five goals and is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot.

