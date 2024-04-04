“He reminds me a little bit of Virgil van Dijk" - Ben Foster compares Arsenal star to Liverpool skipper, says Gunners player is the 'full package'

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster recently praised Arsenal defender William Saliba, comparing him to Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk. Saliba has formed a solid partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal's backline this season. The Gunners are currently the best defensive team in the Premier League, having kept 13 clean sheets.

Arsenal have conceded 24 goals in 30 games, three less than second-placed Liverpool, who have played one game less. Saliba kept yet another clean sheet on Wednesday night (April 3) when the Gunners etched a 2-0 win against Luton Town at home.

Praising Saliba on the Premier League Rising Ballers show, Foster said (via TBR Football):

"He reminds me a little bit of Virgil van Dijk the way he reads the game, how composed he is, how controlled he is, the timing of when he will do those slide tackles. He’s aggressive, he really is the full package in terms of what you want as a centre-back, he scores a few as well, a real threat, a genuine threat.”

Saliba (23) has kept 17 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for the Gunners this season. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk (32), meanwhile, has kept 11 clean sheets in 39 games for the Reds this season.

Liverpool and Arsenal competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are currently locked in a three-way fight for the Premier League title this season. The Gunners bounced back with a 2-0 win over Luton after a 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31.

City also found their scoring touch as a Phil Foden hat-trick saw them hammer fourth-placed Aston Villa 4-1 at the Etihad. Liverpool are yet to play their mid-week fixture against Sheffield United at Anfield (set for later tonight, April 4).

The Gunners currently lead the table with 68 points after 30 games. Liverpool are in second place with 67 points after 29 games. Defending champions Man City are third with 67 points after 30 games (behind Liverpool on goal difference).

The three contenders have finished playing each other, making it a straight-forward race for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

