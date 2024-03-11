"He reminds me a little bit of Zidane with his quality" - Ronaldo Nazario says Real Madrid star reminds him of the former French international

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has hailed Los Blancos star Jude Bellingham and has also compared him to his former teammate Zinedine Zidane. The Brazilian great insists that the England international oozes class and reminds him of French football legend Zidane.

Ronaldo claimed that he loves to see Bellingham play for his former club and the way he contributes to the side especially while going forward. The two-time World Cup winner said, as quoted by Madrid Universal:

“I was watching a few matches at the Bernabéu and I was looking for Bellingham. He reminds me a little bit of Zidane with his quality. I love the way Jude Bellingham plays. I love to watch him play, he goes forward all the time.”

Bellingham has exceeded all kinds of expectations following his €103 million move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. While he was very highly rated and was tipped for greatness, he has been unreal for the Spanish capital club.

The 20-year-old has been the biggest goal threat for Real Madrid who lack an elite natural number nine following Karim Benzema's departure last summer. The Englishman has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 31 games for Los Blancos so far this season.

Real Madrid superstar admits that teammate Vinicius Jr is his son’s idol

Real Madrid midfield dynamo Federico Valverde has claimed that his son Beni comes to watch Los Blancos in action to see his teammate Vinicius Jr rather than him. Vinicius Jr has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world and aged just 23, he can still go a long way.

After seeing Vinicius Jr clicking pictures with Beni, a reporter asked Federico Valverde whether his son idolizes the Brazilian. The reporter asked:

“The other day we saw a pic of Beni [Fede’s son] with Viní Jr, is he his idol?”

The Uruguay international replied:

"Yes, yes [laughs]. I don’t know whether to say that it’s unfortunate or that it’s okay. Because I’d love for him to say that I’m his idol one day, but I’m not, it’s Vini [laughs]. He says it many times. Day, night, every time they watch the matches. He comes to watch Vini, not me. It’s fine, he’s little but he watches Vini Jr with an admiration, so it’s beautiful.”

Vinicius Jr has been on fire for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season having scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 27 games. He has so far shared the pitch with Valverde on 191 occasions and they have nine goal contributions together.