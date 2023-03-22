"He reminds me of Saka" - Micah Richards compares Arsenal legend to Bukayo Saka

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has compared Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka to Gunners legend Robert Pires. The Englishman believes the young winger's dribbling ability and finishing are similar to Pires.

Richards said on the Match of the Day podcast (via the Daily Mail):

"Now we're cooking! He [Robert Pires] reminds me of [Bukayo] Saka. The way he… On the other side, the way you think he's not going to beat you and then he just drops the shoulder and then bends it into the far corner."

Pires was part of the iconic 'Invincibles' squad, playing an instrumental role in a team that went on a historic unbeaten run to lift the Premier League title in 2004. The Frenchman recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 36 league appearances for the Gunners that season.

Arsenal have been in incredible form this season as well, looking for glory in the English top tier for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign, and Saka has played a crucial role.

The England international has been an imperative attacking aspect of Mikel Arteta's side this term. He has started all 28 of the Gunners' league fixtures this term, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

There certainly seem to be some similarities between Saka and Pires, as Richards pointed out.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table and have largely dominated the top position this term, with second-placed Manchester City eight points behind at the moment. The Gunners are in pole position to win the league and it remains to be seen whether they can succeed with only ten games to go.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has heaped praise on Saka, complimenting him on his physical attributes. The Scottish retired footballer lauded the England international and said (via The Boot Room):

“He’s not only an extremely talented young boy, he’s a strong boy. And he takes a lot of punishment. He gets a lot of kicking. I was thinking back to the World Cup, particularly the France game, he got no protection."

He added:

“He got kicked all over the place, so he takes a lot of that because he takes the ball in, he’s got good strength. But then he’s got great feet, good balance, a lovely left foot, good pace as well.”

Saka, who spent most of his formative years in the Arsenal youth academy, was promoted to the first team in the summer of 2019. The English forward has registered 169 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners' senior team, racking up 36 goals and 39 assists.

Arsenal are set to lock horns with Leeds United at the Emirates on 1 April after the international break.

