"He reminds me of Thierry Henry" - Pundit praises Arsenal transfer target, compares him to Gunners legend

Sky Sports panelist Dougie Critchley has compared Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry amid links with the Gunners.

The Sun reports that there is set to be a north London war to try and seal the arrival of the Swedish frontman. Mikel Arteta will have to fork out £100 million to sign Isak and will also have to see off competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Isak, 24, has been in stellar form since arriving at Newcastle in August 2022. He's their top scorer this season with 19 goals in 32 games across competitions and sits joint-fifth in the Golden Boot race (15 goals).

Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer to help bolster Arteta's squad. Isak looks to be on their radar and he's been compared to their iconic former forward Henry.

Critchley analyzed Isak's performance in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Everton (April 2) in which he opened the scoring. He sees parts of the Gunners' all-time top scorer in the Swede's game (via the source above):

"Alexander Isak is a really high-quality player. He sort of reminds me of Thierry Henry in his style of play. The way he manipulates defenders, manipulates goalkeepers."

Thierry Henry is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest players in Premier League history. The French icon bagged 228 goals and 103 assists in 377 games for Arsenal, winning the Premier League title twice.

The four-time Golden Boot winner was renowned for his agility, unpredictability, and goalscoring prowess. He gave defenders nightmares with his trickery and finishing abilities.

Newcastle are under pressure to potentially cash in on a high-profile name to abide by Financial Fairplay. Isak joined them from La Liga side Real Sociedad two years ago for a club-record £63 million and he has four years left on his contract.

Alexander Isak idolized Arsenal hero Thierry Henry

Alexander Isak grew up watching Thierry Henry.

Isak is aware of comparisons being made between himself and Thierry Henry. The 44-cap Sweden international was asked about this during his debut season at St James' Park (via Chronicle Live):

"Henry's the player I admired growing up, so I can't complain. I enjoyed that one. They know me in England better now."

Isak could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Arteta to take Arsenal back to the pinnacle of English football. The Gunners have gone 20 years without winning the title and they last did in their famous Invincibles season which Henry starred in.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker helped fire Newcastle to UEFA Champions League qualification last season. He could be looking to replicate his childhood hero and wreak havoc with the north Londoners if they come calling this summer.

