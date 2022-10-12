"He renewed last year, I don't believe the rumours are true" - Kylian Mbappe 'very happy' at PSG, says teammate 

According to 90min, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos has told reporters that Kylian Mbappe is very happy at the club.

Reports emerged recently that despite signing a contract extension till 2025 in the summer, the French superstar is unhappy at the club and wants to leave as early as January.

However, Ramos isn't buying into those rumors. He told reporters:

"The only thing I can tell you is that I am a very good friend of Kylian. From what I know, every day, he is very happy here in Paris. He renewed last year, I don't believe the rumours are true. We remain focused on what is ours and do not pay attention to the news that is around us."

Mbappe looked certain to join Real Madrid during the summer transfer window after his contract with PSG ran out. However, he was offered a mega signing bonus and an astronomical salary to renew his contract with the club.

The Parisians also handed the superstar powers to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions.

Ramos, who joined the Parisians in 2021, is returning to his best as his form has been good this season.

He has played 15 games for the Ligue 1 giants so far this campaign, across competitions. However, he was sent off during the club's latest Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims and will miss the upcoming match.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals in 11 games so far this season for the Parisians.

Arsenal legend blasts PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for his criticism of club's playing style

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe recently criticized his club's playing style and said that he prefers his role for the French national team, saying (via Daily Mail):

"What they ask of me here is different. I have much more freedom here than at PSG. The coach knows that there is a No. 9, like [Olivier] Giroud, and so I can move and go to space. In Paris, it is different. They ask me to play pivot."

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry blasted the 2018 World Cup winner for his comments as he said (via Paris Supporters):

"Did his leaders make him feel that the club was more important? Or did they make him feel more important than the club? Me, I didn't like playing on the side in Barcelona. I hated it. But I was doing it for the team. There is only one rule: if the coach asks you to do something, you do it for the good of the team."

