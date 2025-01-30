"He is a respectful, sensitive, and determined person" - Former Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro details relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro has spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo, offering insight into their relationship during his time at the Saudi club. Castro said he enjoyed working with Ronaldo and that their relationship was based on mutual respect.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in early 2023 after his second stint at Manchester United came to an unexpected end. However, the Portuguese icon began his playing career at the Saudi club under the managerial reins of Rudi Garcia, who was sacked three months after Ronaldo joined the club.

Before the Knights of Najd fired Garcia, there were reports that Ronaldo and the French manager were at loggerheads. Dinko Jelicic was the new coach. He was shown the exit door two months after joining.

Following Jelicic’s departure, Al-Nassr appointed Luis Castro as the new head coach in July 2023. Castro managed 54 games for Al-Nassr as he was sacked on September 17, 2024.

Four months after leaving the Saudi Pro League club, Luis Castro has shared insights into his relationship with his former student Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Al Eqtisadiah, Castro said (via GOAL):

"A wonderful relationship between two people who respect each other a lot and I really enjoyed working with him. He is a respectful, sensitive, and determined person. The values of respect, courage, and commitment always accompany him."

While the Knights of Najd fell short once again in the Saudi Pro League title race under Castro, the club won the Arab Club Champions Cup. After parting ways with Castro, Al-Nassr appointed former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli as the new head coach, and the Italian is still with them.

"Determined to be the best" - When former Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro revealed what it's like to train Cristiano Ronaldo

In October 2024, Luis Castro labeled Cristiano Ronaldo as a player determined to be the best.

Barely a month after Castro left Al-Nassr, he weighed in on his time at the Saudi Pro League club.

In an exclusive interview with MARCA, Castro opened up about what it was like to train Ronaldo.

"Cristiano was, is and will be determined to be the best. You can see it every day in every training session. He has a permanent will to play, to break records, to score the most beautiful goals... When you are around him you understand why he is a phenomenon. He continues to be decisive in everything he does. He knows that football has given him almost everything and he has a great love for it."

Ronaldo has continued to do well despite being in the twilight years of his career. The 39-year-old has recorded 20 goals and three assists in 23 games in the ongoing season.

