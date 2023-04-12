Al-Nassr decide to sack Rudi Garcia amid talk that Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with the manager - Reports

Al-Nassr have decided to fire their manager Rudi Garcia amid claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is not satisfied with the Frenchman, according to Saudi Arabian daily Okaz.

Al-Aalami were atop the Saudi Pro League table when Ronaldo made his debut for them in January. The Portuguese icon's arrival midway through the season was expected to further boost the team's title hopes.

However, Al-Nassr now find themselves sitting three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad in the standings. Losing 1-0 against Nuno Espirito Santo's side last month was a major blow to the Mrsool Park outfit's chances of winning the league.

To add to their woes, Garcia's side were held to a 0-0 draw by 11th-placed Al-Fayha on Sunday (April 9). With just seven games left to play, Al-Nassr now face an uphill task to beat Al-Ittihad to the title.

The club's recent struggles, meanwhile, have reportedly frustrated captain Ronaldo. There are suggestions that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner believes the French tactician is responsible for the team's slump.

Amid talk of Ronaldo's displeasure, Al-Nassr have decided to pull the plug on Garcia, according to the aforementioned source. They are said to have run out of patience with the manager following the team's stalemate against Al-Fayha.

Al-Aalami are expected to officially announce Garcia's departure in the coming hours, as per the report. Meanwhile, a decision regarding his successor has yet to be made.

The club's former Under-19s manager Ivo Milic has been mooted as an option to take charge of the team until the end of the season. As per Saudi Arabian television channel SSC Sports, Al-Nassr are also considering rehiring Garcia's predecessor Miguel Angel Russo.

Cristiano Ronaldo also unhappy with Al-Nassr squad

According to Emirati television channel Dubai Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo is also unhappy with the quality of the Al-Nassr squad. He is said to have demanded that the club make major additions to their ranks.

The Saudi Pro League giants intend to sign more elite players in the coming months. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is among the big-name stars linked with a move to Mrsool Park.

As per Turkish outlet Medyatava (h/t @mdrjalnassr on Twitter), the Croatian has agreed to join Al-Nassr when his contract with Real Madrid ends this summer. It remains to be seen who else will join Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will hope to help the Riyadh-based club leapfrog Al-Ittihad in the title race in the coming weeks. He notably has 11 goals and two assists in 10 league games for them so far.

