"He is revengeful" – Ludovic Guily highlights what he expects from Lionel Messi if he stays at PSG next season

Former Barcelona winger Ludovic Giuly has backed "one of the best players in the world" Lionel Messi to excel at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season.

The former Barcelona skipper has not been at his best since joining Paris as a free agent in the summer of 2021. He’s failed to find the back of the net as many times as many had anticipated, often cutting a dejected figure in front of goal.

Messi also missed a crucial penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16, which contributed to their premature elimination.

In the aftermath of the match, the Argentine was booed by PSG fans at the Parc des Princes, which caught the attention of the global media.

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i Lionel Messi is 1 win away from winning his 38th career title and 11th league title.



Serial winner. Lionel Messi is 1 win away from winning his 38th career title and 11th league title.Serial winner. https://t.co/abHfRnNIAx

Guily has acknowledged the difficulties the Argentine has faced this season, but is hopeful of a more fruitful future.

The winger-turned-pundit believes Messi will look for revenge next season and enjoy a considerably better second season in Paris.

Speaking with Foot Mercato, he said:

"If he stays at PSG, I think it will be a top because he's a winner. We all had a lot of expectations in Leo when he arrived. I don't know his future, but if he stays at PSG, it will be great. He's a professional, and he’s one of the best players in the world. Inevitably, he has not yet digested the separation with FC Barcelona.

"This is not easy; it happens in a context that he does not know, he does not know, or very little, the French championship. All that made him less well in his head. But, knowing him, I know that he is revengeful and that he is a professional."

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has featured in 29 games for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, registering eight goals and 13 assists.

Lionel Messi could thrive in a deeper role at PSG next season

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, we have seen the great Argentine struggle to find the back of the net. He has lacked the deft touch in front of goal this term, much to the dissatisfaction of the PSG fans.

While Messi's goalscoring ability has taken an undeniable hit, his playmaking ability has shone through.

Having bagged 13 assists in 21 Ligue 1 matches, the 34-year-old is the second-leading assist-provider in the division, sitting only a couple of assists behind teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Samarth 💎 @FcbxSam Lionel Messi having 750+ goals whilst playing this deep for most of his career is not talked about enough. Lionel Messi having 750+ goals whilst playing this deep for most of his career is not talked about enough. 🐐 https://t.co/5jd4ns0iRS

Considering he is nearing the twilight of his career, we could see Messi thrive in a more withdrawn role from now on. He could use his vision and position awareness to help his team from midfield, leaving the goalscoring young players with fresher legs.

That way, he can remain fresh for the most important games and deliver when his side need him the most. If deployed properly, the former Barca man could very well emerge as one of the best playmakers in Europe in the 2022-23 campaign.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar