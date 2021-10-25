"He has no rival" - Luis Suarez picks his Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

The competition for the 2021 Ballon d'Or will go down to the wire, with Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorginho all in the mix. According to the polls, one candidate stands out as the obvious favorite to hoist the trophy on November 29.

In a recent poll, 34% of MARCA readers voted for Lionel Messi, with 26% voting for Karim Benzema and 11% voting for Robert Lewandowski. Messi has had another incredible year, and one of his closest pals, Luis Suarez, recently praised the Argentine.

Suarez told Ole:

"For the Ballon d'Or, you should not only have to look at what someone has done in a year, but you also have to look at how someone is as a player. I believe that Messi has no rival."

In 48 games for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina in 2021, the Argentine showed no signs of slowing down, scoring 40 goals and collecting 14 assists. Messi won another Copa del Rey with Barcelona before guiding Argentina to a Copa America victory this summer, ending his long wait for a title with his country.

Lionel Messi downplays his chances of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi in action for PSG

The 34-year-old is now a star for Paris Saint-Germain, having stepped outside his comfort zone to continue to produce at the greatest level. Apart from Suarez's comments, other prominent players and coaches have waxed poetic over the Argentine in recent months.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino stated:

"Messi must win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt. Even if I didn't coach Messi, I'd still pick Messi. I'm speaking from the bottom of my heart."

The Argentine recently downplayed his odds of winning the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time but said it would be 'magnificent' if he did.

Messi's last Ballon d'Or win came in 2019 and he will be looking to add to a trophy cabinet featuring 38 titles, six Ballon d'Or trophies, eight Pichichi trophies and many more awards.

Even Jorginho, who will compete with Messi for the first time for the Ballon d'Or, recently admitted that he believes Messi deserves to win. Jorginho remarked in a recent Twitch interview with Antonio Cassano:

"It will be a scandal if I win the Ballon d'Or instead of Messi; he must always win it. I don't feel like the favorite and I never liked to speak about this until the result."

