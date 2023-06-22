"He was a rough diamond to be polished" - Ex-Portuguese international lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity and work ethic 

Former Chelsea defender Paulo Ferreira has heaped praise on his countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the greatest example for aspiring footballers.

Taking to the field in Portugal’s 2024 European Championship qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20), Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male footballer to win 200 international caps. The Guinness Book of World Records celebrated Ronaldo's historic feat by presenting him with a certificate prior to kickoff.

Ferreira, who played 45 matches alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s colors, has congratulated him on touching the milestone. Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ferreira recalled how Ronaldo stood out from the get-go.

He said (via TimelineCR7):

“Everyone saw the talent he had when he appeared, he was a rough diamond to be polished and he kept polishing and getting better and better."

“For me, it is the greatest example that can be given to this whole generation of kids who want to be professionals. It's definitely fantastic. Players like Cristiano are unlikely to be seen again; and even less to reach these numbers.”

Ferreira added:

“It's been 20 years of selection and I don't know who will be able to reach those numbers. But he is a player who deserves it and congratulations are due. It is true that he is no longer 20 years old."

“But as long as he has that mentality and thinks he has what it takes, he will continue. We'll see if he can increase those numbers further and I hope so, because he deserves it.”

In an interview with GOAL back in 2020, the former Chelsea right-back claimed that Ronaldo could continue playing until he was 40. Considering how fit the Al-Nassr superstar is at 38, it would not be surprising if ends up fulfilling Ferreira’s prophecy.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads by example as Portugal maintain perfect run

Cristiano Ronaldo led from the front to maintain Portugal’s winning run under new manager Roberto Martinez. The former Real Madrid ace popped up with the winning goal in the 89th minute, propelling the visitors to a 1-0 victory in Reykjavik.

With the clocking running down, the No. 7 positioned himself at the far post, anticipating a cutback from Goncalo Inacio. The defender nodded the ball down for his skipper and Ronaldo made no mistake in turning it in and taking his international tally to 123. Cristiano Ronaldo also created a chance, made three recoveries, and won two ground duels against Iceland.

The win saw Portugal remain at the summit of Group J, with them amassing 12 points from four games. Slovakia are currently second in the rankings with 10 points.

