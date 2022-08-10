"He was rude" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names 3 ex-Liverpool stars he hated playing against

Former Manchester United midfielder Rio Ferdinand has revealed the names of players he hated playing against during his professional days as a footballer.

Unsurprisingly, the list constitutes three forwards who have represented United's domestic rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. Ferdinand also listed Robbie Savage and Kevin Davies in his list.

The first player the former centre-back named was Italian striker Mario Balotelli, who played for both City and Liverpool over the course of his career.

Speaking on his podcast Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said (reported via The Sun):

“I hated Balotelli, hated him. He did a couple of things I didn’t like with the fans and I thought he was rude. But I chat with him now, lovely geezer. It’s mad because I’d see him after and it would only be respectful. In the games, in the end I respected it, he was an animal on the pitch.”

The next two players he named were those of Reds forwards who were both insanely popular during their time at Anfield in Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez. Ferdinand continued:

“Didn’t like Suarez, didn’t like Torres. He stamped on my foot one time when the ball was up the other end, stitches in my foot. I was playing, the ball was in the other end, we had some tussles - he was game - he just stamped on my foot.”

The former Manchester United defender added:

“Went in at half-time, took off my boot and it was the worst thing I could’ve done. My foot went ‘woof’, I need stitches. I had an injection, for ages it was killing me, got a scar on my foot.”

Manchester City and Liverpool have raced ahead of Manchester United in recent years

Manchester United were the dominant force in England during Ferdinand's career, but a lot has changed since. Post 2013, however, the Red Devils fell off massively while Liverpool have re-emerged as a superpower in England under Jurgen Klopp of late.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have only grown in stature over the last decade. They are currently the best team in England, as has been demonstrated by their four league triumphs in the last five seasons.

Liverpool remain City's closest challengers while Manchester United are far from competing with either team at the moment.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra