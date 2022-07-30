“He runs like there’s a parachute attached to his back” – Chelsea fans frustrated with Blues player who ‘kills attacks’ despite 3-1 win over Udinese

Chelsea fans were left upset by Marcos Alonso's performance during their pre-season victory over Udinese.

Goals from N'Golo Kante and Raheem Sterling fired the Blues into a 2-0 lead before former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back for the Serie A side just before half-time.

A quiet second-half saw no goals until the final minute, where Mason Mount slotted home to secure Thomas Tuchel's side a confidence-boosting victory following a turbulent pre-season so far.

Tuchel named a side that could conceivably be his starting XI for next weekend's Premier League opener against Everton, with Sterling playing in the centre-forward role.

With only six substitutes available to him for the encounter in Italy, left-back Alonso played the full 90 minutes. But many Chelsea supporters felt his performance didn't warrant a starting place for the upcoming season.

Marca has claimed that Barcelona are still chasing the 31-year-old defender, who made 46 appearances for the Blues last term. With Ben Chilwell still recovering from a serious injury, the Spaniard is still the first choice left-back. But fans took to Twitter following the win over Udinese to vent their frustrations at Alonso's performance:

#8 @Mxdiano The way Alonso kills attacks/transition opportunities is so upsetting. The way Alonso kills attacks/transition opportunities is so upsetting.

Oli @olijcarpenter @Mxdiano He runs like there's a parachute attached to his back. lmao. @Mxdiano He runs like there's a parachute attached to his back. lmao.

Mod @CFCMod_ Please finish the job @FCBarcelona and take this Alonso guy off our hands. Please finish the job @FCBarcelona and take this Alonso guy off our hands.

Cavy!! @CavyOa @CFCMod_

Against UDINESE @FCBarcelona 20 mins in, he's misplaced so many passes alreadyAgainst UDINESE @CFCMod_ @FCBarcelona 20 mins in, he's misplaced so many passes already Against UDINESE😭

Thomas Tuchel feeling positive following Chelsea's final pre-season victory

The German boss has made no secret of the fact that he has been unimpressed with his team's commitment during the pre-season, while also calling for the club to bring in more new players.

However, Tuchel was pleased with his team's performance in Italy, as he told Chelsea's official website, as per The Metro:

"Yeah we trained a lot this week, especially two days ago so we did not have the freshest legs. But we have a lot of positive things to take away from this game, I think. It’s a good performance, good result. We could have scored much more, should have scored much more but there’s a lot of positive stuff to take away."

Tuchel was also asked about his new superstar signing Raheem Sterling's performance following his excellent goal, to which the 48-year-old replied:

"Of course he had chances, was heavily involved in other chances. It was a good performance."

On Kalidou Koulibaly, the Blues boss stated:

"He’s a very, very good signing, a strong personality, a strong player. I’m happy he could play 70 minutes he’s getting fitter and fitter which is very important for us at the start of the season."

Johnny Minerals @mineralsfc It’s clear as day a traditional no9 doesn’t fit in Tuchel’s 523 system. The difference between last nights frontline and todays is worlds apart. The press is disjointed, chances still missed however the system is built for goals from every player not a sole no9. Respect Havertz. It’s clear as day a traditional no9 doesn’t fit in Tuchel’s 523 system. The difference between last nights frontline and todays is worlds apart. The press is disjointed, chances still missed however the system is built for goals from every player not a sole no9. Respect Havertz.

