“He runs too many risks and is not as aggressive” – Paolo Di Canio warns Serie A club against signing Manchester United man

Former West Ham United footballer Paolo Di Canio has cautioned AC Milan against signing Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly.

Bailly, who is on the periphery of the squad at Old Trafford, has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window. While interim boss Ralf Rangnick does not want the centre-back to be sold, there have been rumors linking the Ivorian to AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Manchester United are waiting for further direct contacts with AC Milan in the coming hours/days. Eric Bailly future will be decided soon. AC Milan are interested in him as potential new centre back on loan, talks opened - no final decision has been made yet.Manchester United are waiting for further direct contacts with AC Milan in the coming hours/days. Eric Bailly future will be decided soon. AC Milan are interested in him as potential new centre back on loan, talks opened - no final decision has been made yet. 🔴🇨🇮 #ACMilanManchester United are waiting for further direct contacts with AC Milan in the coming hours/days.

Di Canio, who has also played for the Rossoneri in the past, believes Bailly will not be a great signing for his former club. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), he said:

“Bailly has had physical issues, and he is not a player like Tomori. On paper, he has similar characteristics, but sometimes he runs too many risks and is not as aggressive defensively.”

The former striker went on to add:

“He may do well, but he is not a player like Tomori who arrived with a great desire to emerge.”

Bailly's error-prone and high-risk approach to defending has been well-documented during his time at Manchester United. The 27-year-old often rushes into tackles, tends to slash at clearances and struggles to keep his composure in key moments. His fitness has also been a constant problem.

AC Milan desperately need a centre-back after Simon Kjaer suffered a season-ending injury. However, with not much progress being made in talks with the Red Devils, they could shift their focus to other options. LOSC Lille's Sven Botman and Torino's Gleison Bremer are rumored to be potential options.

Eric Bailly's time at Manchester United could be up

It comes as no surprise that Bailly is very low on the pecking order at Manchester United. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are considered to be ahead of the Ivorian. Phil Jones' impressive performance on his comeback from injury in the 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers could put him ahead of Bailly as well.

The Red Devils are rumored to be planning an overhaul this summer with multiple players set to exit the club. Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are almost certain to leave as their current deals expire this summer. Juan Mata, Donny Van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Dean Henderson could also be ready to depart Old Trafford.

Milan Posts @MilanPosts : Milan may finalise for Eric bailly but the club has not yet made its decision. The player could arrive on loan with an option to buy for 15M. @RudyGaletti : Milan may finalise for Eric bailly but the club has not yet made its decision. The player could arrive on loan with an option to buy for 15M. 📰@RudyGaletti: Milan may finalise for Eric bailly but the club has not yet made its decision. The player could arrive on loan with an option to buy for 15M. https://t.co/lT2xXU9BGd

Also Read Article Continues below

Bailly could very well join that list given the limited potential for game-time. A move away would ultimately be beneficial to both parties. Manchester United could sell the 27-year-old to generate funds for a more dependable centre-back.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee