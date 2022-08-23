“He’s 10/10 for most things, but one thing I do question him on, he does lack intensity” – Jamie Carragher hits out at Liverpool star 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at Virgil van Dijk for his poor defending during Jadon Sancho's goal for Manchester United on Monday, August 22.

The Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals, with Sancho scoring the opener and Marcus Rashford doubling the lead in the second half. Jurgen Klopp's side pegged one goal back through talisman Mohamed Salah but could not find the equalizer.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has questioned Virgil van Dijk's passive defending that led to the first Manchester United goal.

Sancho found himself inside the box with the ball and calmly took out James Milner. The England international was then allowed to pick his spot as Van Dijk just stood, giving him enough time to slot into the net.

Carragher has questioned the intensity of the Liverpool defender and believes that the Dutchman should have committed himself. The former Reds star insisted that this is not the first time Van Dijk has switched off as he also did the same in the Champions League final.

Carragher has insisted that the Netherlands international is naturally a graceful defender but needs to be more aggressive when needed. He said on Sky Sports (via HITC Sport):

“Van Dijk has got to come out, I don’t understand. He’s 10/10 for most things, but one thing I do question him on, he does lack intensity. Even in the Champions League final.

“He’s rarely seen on the floor and that’s a good thing for a defender. But sometimes you’ve got to just throw yourself at it. He made himself smaller, be more aggressive and slide in.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has plenty of things to address

Liverpool have made a horrendous start to their new season and are still winless after three Premier League games. The Reds have consistently challenged for the title in recent years and started the ongoing season as contenders as well.

However, with just two points in three games, they currently find themselves in 16th position and in all kinds of trouble.

With key players missing due to injuries and Darwin Nunez serving a red-card suspension, Klopp has a huge task on his hands to get their season back on track.

The Merseyside giants will take on newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday and cannot afford another slip-up.

