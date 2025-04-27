"He’s 100% on the list" - Liverpool interested in 2 PL stars linked with Manchester City, claims journalist

Liverpool are reportedly interested in two Manchester City targets this summer, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Milos Kerkez, as per journalist David Lynch. The Reds are expected to be on the hunt for a left-back this summer given Andy Robertson's decline in performances.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Lynch claimed that Kerkez is definitely on the Liverpool target list. The AFC Bournemouth left-back has caught the attention of several top clubs with his displays this season.

The journalist added that Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ait-Nouri is also in the running, but Arne Slot's side could face tough competition from Manchester City. He said (via TBR Football):

"I would caution against too much certainty on this one. I know 100% he's on the radar as a player that they like, but I also think price point is are a little high and I wonder whether they might look elsewhere. There's other interest in Kerkez there as well. I just haven't had anyone say to me nailed on yet, he's going to, it's like Alexis McAllister where you hear about it four months earlier and then it definitely is nailed on to happen. I'm not sure that's quite the case. Just keep an eye on Ait-Nouri is all I'm saying."

"You might end up being Kerkez, but I just think that there could be a change there in terms of what the prices will look like and what they think they can get. Maybe some slight question marks, although these are my question marks, not the recruitment staff over, maybe he's attacking output, but we'll kind of see with that one, but he's 100% on the list. And so again, you'll be in that kind of top five that they've got on the short list."

Liverpool are looking to replace Andy Robertson, who turned 31 in March, as they look to refresh the squad. Lynch added that Ait-Nouri will cost £20 million, while Bournemouth are looking for £40 million for Kerkez.

When Jamie Carragher stated that Andy Robertson "needs help" in Liverpool defense

During an appearance on Sky Sports earlier this season, Jamie Carragher claimed that Liverpool need a new left-back. He stated that Milos Kerkez is the ideal replacement for Andy Robertson and said (via Caught Offside):

“He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address in January. (Milos) Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool. Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”

Liverpool have Konstantinos Tsimikas in their squad but do not see the Greece star as the ideal player to be the starting left-back at the club.

