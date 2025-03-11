"He’s 100 per cent all the time; you just know he’s going to give it his all" - Jadon Sancho praises Chelsea mate after Leicester win

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Jadon Sancho praised his teammate Marc Cucurella's performance in the 1-0 Premier League home win over Leicester City on Sunday (March 9).

Ad

The Blues had beaten Southampton 4-0 at home in the league last weekend and FC Copenhagen 2-1 on the road in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg.

Coming to the Leicester game, Cucurella struck the decisive blow at the hour mark, assisted by Enzo Fernandez, after Cole Palmer had missed a first-half spot-kick.

‘It was a much-needed win, " Sancho told the club's website. "We knew Leicester were going to come here and give it their all, but we just stuck to the game plan the coach described before the game."

Ad

Trending

Jadon Sancho added about Cucurella's performance:

"To be fair, in training he does that quite often so I’m not surprised, he’s having a great season. It was a great effort. When he found space, I didn’t know he was going to shoot, but when he shot I kind of had that feeling it was going to go in. I’m happy for him.

Ad

"It’s great playing with Cucu behind me. This time I wasn’t but I just know that feeling when he is behind you. He’s 100 per cent all the time, you just know he’s going to give it his all."

A second straight league win took the Blues to fourth in the standings after 28 games, trailing runaway leaders Liverpool (70) by 21 points, with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Sancho has enjoyed a decent campaign, registering two goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions.

Ad

What's next for Jadon Sancho's Chelsea?

Jadon Sancho is on loan at Chelsea.

Following their aforementioned home win over Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend, Chelsea next take on FC Copenhagen at home on Thursday (March 13) in the Europa Conference League Round of 16 second leg.

Ad

The first leg - as mentioned above - went the way of Enzo Maresca's side in Copenhagen last week. All three goals came in the second period, with Reece James' 46th-minute opener followed by an Enzo Fernandez strike 19 minutes later.

Although Copenhagen pulled one back through Gabriel Pereira 11 minutes from time, the Blues held on for the win. Maresca's side are seeking to make history by winning the competition, which would make them the first to win European club football's three major competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback